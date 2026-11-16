Right now, Ketel Marte's name is quite popular on the trade market.

Why? The main reason is that the guy has talent. That makes him a prime target for many teams.

But above all, we know he has attitude issues. And clearly, right now, he and the D-backs are no longer on the same page.

When he walked out on the team last summer—just because he felt like it—something snapped in his relationship with the club. So we expect to see him leave.

Ketel Marte's relationship with the Diamondbacks is “completely broken,” and he is expected to be traded before spring training, according to @JPerrotto. “A Diamondbacks insider told FanSided, ‘I'd be shocked if Marte is with us in spring training because his relationship with Torey and the…' pic.twitter.com/lqy8wEquYy — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 16, 2026

And since this wasn't the first year he's been a problem for the Diamondbacks, we expect this to be the end of the road.

The Orioles' name has recently come up in connection with the situation, as they're in talks with the Arizona club to explore the possibility of a trade.

What would the D-backs be looking for?

They obviously want good value in return, but they wouldn't be too picky about whether they're looking for active players or prospects.

The Diamondbacks are open to all possible trade offers for Ketel Marte, per @Steveonbaseball – Prospects only –

MLB players only –

Some combination (https://t.co/TeYcwVcfTS) pic.twitter.com/Eg0R4YdyDg — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 16, 2026

But since Marte has a full no-trade clause, he'll have to approve any deal. That's to be expected.

On that note, Keegan Matheson said that if the Blue Jays needed help convincing Marte (yes, they're in the running), they could ask one of their own.

The truth about the #BlueJays and the trade market is that, usually, we don't have a damn clue. A look at the potential options and how aggressive they could be: https://t.co/WfyAjF0fvj — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) November 16, 2026

Basically, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is Marte's wife's cousin. So they're already related.

But even if Marte's bat would help Toronto, this guy is a walking red flag, and the team shouldn't go after him, in my opinion. Next!

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