Geoffrey Cantin-Arku Takes Full Blame After the Alouettes’ Loss

Linebacker Devastated After Loss

Geoffrey Cantin-Arku was deeply disappointed after the Montreal Alouettes' loss in the 113th Grey Cup final. The Quebec-born linebacker made a point of apologizing to Quebec fans, as reported by TVA Sports.

The Alouettes lost 37-30 to the Edmonton Elks on Sunday night at McMahon Stadium in Calgary. This marks Montreal's second consecutive loss in the championship game, one year after their defeat at the hands of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Looking dejected, Cantin-Arku made no excuses for his defense's performance. According to RDS, he acknowledged that the team had not played up to its usual standards, that it had given up too many yards on plays it knew how to stop, and that it had not returned the ball to Davis Alexander quickly enough. He did, however, assure fans that the Alouettes would be back.

These comments take on special significance in light of the week leading up to the game. Several Montreal players, including Stevie Scott III and Kabion Ento, claimed that the Alouettes' defense was the best in the CFL and that it wasn't getting the respect it deserved.

Fajardo Stings His Former Team

The game had gotten off to a rough start for Montreal, though. Right off the kickoff, Montrell Washington returned the ball 78 yards, and the Elks were already leading by a touchdown after just 1 minute and 13 seconds of play.

Former Alouettes quarterback and hero of the 2023 championship run, Cody Fajardo then ran roughshod over the Montreal defense. He scored two rushing touchdowns, while Joshua Cephus added another. Quebec kicker Vincent Blanchard added three field goals from 48, 42, and 43 yards.

The Alouettes responded with touchdowns by Tyson Philpot, Caleb Evans, and Davis Alexander. The defense even forced two turnovers, including a fumble forced by Don Callis and recovered by Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund in the fourth quarter. But the long-awaited big play never came. A 50-yard field goal by José Maltos Diaz late in the game wasn't enough.

Frustration was clearly visible on the Montreal bench during the game. Cantin-Arku voiced his displeasure toward Don Callis, before Tyrell Richards stepped in to calm things down.

A native of Lévis, Cantin-Arku was the Alouettes' first-round pick in the 2024 draft. He is part of the team's Quebec core, which likely explains his desire to address the province's fans directly after this heartbreaking loss.

Sources

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