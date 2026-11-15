This Kansas City Chiefs rookie is a real steal

Emmett Johnson Shines in His First Start with the Chiefs

Emmett Johnson couldn't have seized his opportunity any better. Called upon to replace Kenneth Walker III, who was sidelined with a groin injury, the Kansas City Chiefs' rookie running back was sensational in his very first NFL career start on Sunday, during a 35-13 victory over the Falcons in Atlanta.

Johnson carried the ball 22 times for 101 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also caught six passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns, on plays of 12 and 6 yards. In total, he racked up 171 rushing yards and led the Chiefs in receiving yards.

He set the tone right from the team's first offensive drive, gaining 48 yards in total. By halftime, he already had 105 yards and a touchdown on 15 touches.

A Rare Performance in the NFL

With this game, Johnson joins Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers as the only two running backs of the decade to have recorded at least 100 rushing yards, 70 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns in a single game. He also forced 10 missed tackles.

What makes his night even more impressive is that the entire league let him slip all the way to the fifth round of the 2026 draft. The Chiefs traded up to select him with the 161st overall pick. Their front office even said they were surprised he was still available at that point. At Nebraska, however, Johnson had led the Big Ten with 1,451 rushing yards in 2025, in addition to being named to the All-American first team.

With a 7-2 record, the Chiefs will host the Arizona Cardinals next week. It's still unclear whether Kenneth Walker III will be back, but one thing is clear: Andy Reid will have to find carries for both of his running backs.

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