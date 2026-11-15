Grey Cup: The Alouettes Unveil Their Plan to Beat the Elks

Grey Cup: The Keys to Victory for the Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes face the Edmonton Elks this Sunday at McMahon Stadium in Calgary for the 113th Grey Cup. As the CFL's top team this season with a 14-4 record, the Montreal squad enters the game as the favorite. The Elks (13-5), however, have proven they can beat them. Here's what the Alouettes will need to do to lift the trophy for the ninth time.

Let Davis Alexander Do His Thing

Named the CFL's Most Valuable Player, Davis Alexander threw 39 touchdown passes this season. Against Edmonton, he was particularly effective, racking up 356 and 352 passing yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception in two games. With receivers like Tyson Philpot—who has 1,809 yards this season—and Tyler Snead, Montreal's passing attack will be tough to stop.

Protecting the Quarterback Against the Elks'

Defensive Line

The Elks have recorded 40 quarterback sacks this season, third-most in the league. Yet, they didn't record a single sack against Montreal during the regular season. The Alouettes' offensive line will need to repeat that feat and continue to open up holes for the running game, which has averaged 110.8 yards per game.

Watch Out for Cody Fajardo and the Running Game

On the other side, Cody Fajardo knows the Alouettes well, having led them to the Grey Cup in 2023. He beat them 32-29 in overtime in June, scoring the game-winning touchdown himself. The injury to defensive tackle Mustafa Johnson—whose availability is uncertain—could also prompt the Elks to rely more on the run.

Don't Lose the Special

Teams Battle

On kick returns and punt returns, the advantage appears to lie with the Elks. The Alouettes will need to avoid mistakes in this area to prevent giving their opponents good field position.

The game will air on RDS starting at 5 p.m. The Alouettes are aiming for their second title in four seasons, while the Elks will be looking to win their first championship since 2015.

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