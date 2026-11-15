Season Over for Aidan Hutchinson, Who Was Injured While Celebrating a Sack

A Celebration That Comes at a High Price

The Detroit Lions' victory in Munich has a bitter aftertaste. According to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending knee injury while celebrating a sack, as reported by theScore.

The injury occurred during the New England Patriots' very first offensive drive on Sunday at the Allianz Arena. Hutchinson had just sacked Drake Maye on third down. As he jumped to celebrate, he landed awkwardly.

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Trainers attended to him on the field for a few minutes before taking him to the medical tent. He then went to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Ironically, the same play also proved costly for the Patriots. Drake Maye injured his ankle on that sack and did not return to the game, paving the way for an easy 35-10 victory for Detroit.

A major blow to a promising season

The loss of Hutchinson is a major blow for the Lions. The 26-year-old was having an excellent season, with six quarterback sacks. According to TruMedia, he led the NFL in the number of plays rushing the quarterback (320) and in pressures (52). His pressure rate of 16.3% also ranked him 10th among 121 eligible defensive players.

This is yet another setback for the defensive end. In 2024, he missed much of the season after fracturing his tibia and fibula. He came back strong last year, playing in all 17 of his team's games.

In October 2025, Hutchinson signed a four-year contract extension worth 180 million U.S. dollars, making him the third-highest-paid defensive end in the NFL in terms of average annual salary.

Despite this loss, the Lions are continuing their excellent start to the season, now boasting a 7-2 record. Amon-Ra St. Brown, who grew up in Germany, shone in front of the Munich crowd with two touchdowns. Detroit will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week—a team that may itself be without quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is dealing with a foot injury.

The Lions, however, will need to find a way to replace their best defensive player for the rest of the season—a major challenge for a team aiming for the Super Bowl.

Sources

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