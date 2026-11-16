Tonight, the Canadiens will face the Rangers in New York.

And for this game, Jacob Fowler will start in goal for Montreal.

There will also be another change to the offensive lineup. As a reminder, Josh Anderson is injured and will miss a few weeks of action…

Basically, it's simple: all the lines will remain the same, except for the one with Jake Evans (and Florian Xhekaj). For tonight's game, Owen Beck will take Anderson's place on that line.

Beck will therefore have a great opportunity to prove himself on the team's third line.



Tonight's lineup changes: 1. Fowler replaces Dobes

2. Beck replaces Anderson (injured) Tonight's lineup changes: 1. Fowler starts, Dobes backs up

2. Beck in, Anderson out (injured) #GoHabsGo https://t.co/EAyls0sd63 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 16, 2026

More details to come…