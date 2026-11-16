Ivan Demidov skated (in full gear) this morning in Brossard

Good news.

This morning, Ivan Demidov skated in Brossard. Our colleague Patrick Guillet, who was at the CN Complex, spotted him on the ice wearing his full gear.

Interesting.

When will he be back in action? 🤔 #gohabsgo🔴⚪️🔵 https://t.co/o9wtsMQwfX — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 16, 2026

From what Patrick Guillet saw, Ivan Demidov looked a bit rusty.

He often lost the puck while dribbling it and frequently missed the net on his shots as well. But let's be honest: it's normal to see that he's not at his usual level. It's been a long time since he's played, and even though he has all the talent in the world, that's just part of the game…

What interests me most is the fact that he was on the ice in full gear.

We saw him skating at the Bell Centre two weeks ago, but he was having trouble putting weight on his leg and was wearing only his skates. Seeing him out there in full gear today is a bit more encouraging looking ahead.

And according to my colleague Pat, the Russian still seemed comfortable on his skates. That, too, is good news.

Obviously, everyone is eager to see him return to the ice.

The past few weeks have given rise to some concern about him because we hadn't really heard anything about his rehabilitation. But now… everything indicates he's making progress and getting closer to a return.

And that's likely to make a lot of people happy.



In a Nutshell

– Seriously.

Connor McDavid is on another planet! https://t.co/gsYY1rUeyx — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 16, 2026

– Wow.

Tyler Boucher finally called up, 5 years after being drafted https://t.co/7JjzguRelf — RDS (@RDSca) November 16, 2026

– Good question.

How Do The Habs Get Jakub Dobes On Track? Morning Show Nov 16. | Hour 3 https://t.co/OFDavwSVZm — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) November 16, 2026

– Good news in Toronto.