Three more points today: Alexander Zharovsky is on a tear in the KHL

Alexander Zharovsky and his team were in action today.

The CH prospect, who's on a hot streak, stood out once again.

He's really on fire these days. I'll come back to that later in the article…

Basically, Zharo helped his team secure a 6-5 victory over HK Admiral Vladivostok with a solid three-point performance. He scored once in the first period…



Alexander Zharovsky took advantage of a power play to fire a shot into the top corner and score before the end of the first period this morning. 🔥👀⬇ @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Zharovsky #KHL https://t.co/SWknM32AOd — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 16, 2026

He added another goal in the second period…

HAT TRICK WATCH 👀

🚨 Alexander Zharovsky PP (8) 2+0 #GoHabsGo

🍎 @devin_brosseau (5) 0+2 🍏 Vadim Shipachyov (12) 0+2

3-0 Salavat #KHL https://t.co/wKOnXkk8bv — Jeremy Garrett HNH (@HockeyNewsHub) November 16, 2026

And he capped off his night by recording a primary assist on his team's fifth goal of the game. Well done!

#GoHabsGo Alexander Zharovsky adds a primary assist on the tying goal, along with two power-play goals, in a 6-5 win for UFA. That's now 19 points in his last 14 games. https://t.co/PWGj7aJ8E6 — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 16, 2026

Three things catch my eye here.

1. Both of Zharovsky's goals were scored on the power play.

His creativity and vision on the ice mean he sometimes flies under the radar in the offensive zone—and that's a good thing. The Canadiens could use a guy like that right now, especially since they've been struggling on the power play since the start of the season…

2. Zharovsky had a slower start to the season, but he now has 19 points in his last 14 KHL games. When I told you he's been on fire lately… that's exactly what I was referring to!

3. This is his first career game with more than one goal in the KHL. And no, that's not a typo…

The Canadiens prospect, whose KHL contract will expire after this season with Salavat Yulaev Ufa, is starting to look like an NHL player. And if he can add a few pounds to his frame and gain some physical maturity, he's going to be a threat in the National Hockey League for a long time to come!

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

For his part, Samuel Montembeault seemed more concerned with helping out Ivan Demidov than with continuing his own rehab. 😅 That said, it's clear that the Quebec-born goaltender is making good progress and that a return to action seems to be getting closer. 👀⬇️ @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Montembeault #NHL — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 16, 2026

– Bowen Byram has started skating again.

Bowen Byram is wearing a non-contact jersey at Blackhawks practice. No sign of Tyler Bertuzzi so far. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) November 16, 2026

– Yeah.

Another Grey Cup final lost by the Alouettes…😔 https://t.co/m2cifveH0z — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 16, 2026

– Stay tuned.