Three more points today: Alexander Zharovsky is on a tear in the KHL

Marc-Olivier Cook
Three more points today: Alexander Zharovsky is on a tear in the KHL
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

Alexander Zharovsky and his team were in action today.

The CH prospect, who's on a hot streak, stood out once again.

He's really on fire these days. I'll come back to that later in the article…

Basically, Zharo helped his team secure a 6-5 victory over HK Admiral Vladivostok with a solid three-point performance. He scored once in the first period… 

He added another goal in the second period…

And he capped off his night by recording a primary assist on his team's fifth goal of the game. Well done!

Three things catch my eye here.

1. Both of Zharovsky's goals were scored on the power play.

His creativity and vision on the ice mean he sometimes flies under the radar in the offensive zone—and that's a good thing. The Canadiens could use a guy like that right now, especially since they've been struggling on the power play since the start of the season…

2. Zharovsky had a slower start to the season, but he now has 19 points in his last 14 KHL games. When I told you he's been on fire lately… that's exactly what I was referring to!

3. This is his first career game with more than one goal in the KHL. And no, that's not a typo…

The Canadiens prospect, whose KHL contract will expire after this season with Salavat Yulaev Ufa, is starting to look like an NHL player. And if he can add a few pounds to his frame and gain some physical maturity, he's going to be a threat in the National Hockey League for a long time to come!


In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

– Bowen Byram has started skating again.

– Yeah.

– Stay tuned.

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