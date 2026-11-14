“I wouldn’t be surprised if some teams had called about Jakub Dobes”

Félix Forget
&#8220;I wouldn&#8217;t be surprised if some teams had called about Jakub Dobes&#8221;
Credit: Getty Images

Jakub Dobes isn't having the start to the season he'd hoped for with the Canadiens. The goaltender, who was on fire during the final months of the 2025-26 season, is struggling in net for his team this season.

His 3-2-2 record is decent… but his 4.04 goals-against average and .847 save percentage are far from impressive.

And it looks even worse when you consider just how dominant Jacob Fowler has been in that same net.

This means that Dobes—who will still start tonight—has effectively been sidelined from the role of the team's No. 1 goaltender. Fowler has taken his spot… and this has led some to wonder if Dobes might be traded.

David Pagnotta, who discussed the situation for Habs Magazine, mentioned that he doesn't see the Canadiens looking to trade Doby right now. That said, he stated that he wouldn't be surprised if teams have called the Habs about him.

It's possible that some teams see Dobeš as a goaltender whose value is currently on the decline. In their eyes, this could open a window of opportunity to acquire him and try to revive his career.

But the Canadiens, clearly, aren't at that stage yet. They still believe in their young goaltender and appreciate the chemistry between Dobes and Fowler.

It's worth noting, however, that Pagnotta hasn't completely ruled out a trade involving Dobes. If it does happen, though, it will be because the Canadiens have received an offer they simply can't refuse.

And that makes sense, in theory… but it's doubtful that any team would be willing to pay such a price under the current circumstances.

Especially since Dobes has already signed a contract extension that will pay him $5.357 million per year for three years… a contract that hasn't even started yet.


In Brief

– That's right.

– Hi, Cole.

– Not many scouts at the Bell Centre tonight.

– Too bad.

– A name to watch.

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