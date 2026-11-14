“I wouldn’t be surprised if some teams had called about Jakub Dobes”

Jakub Dobes isn't having the start to the season he'd hoped for with the Canadiens. The goaltender, who was on fire during the final months of the 2025-26 season, is struggling in net for his team this season.

His 3-2-2 record is decent… but his 4.04 goals-against average and .847 save percentage are far from impressive.

And it looks even worse when you consider just how dominant Jacob Fowler has been in that same net.

Goals saved above expected:

Jacob Fowler: +13.22

Jakub Dobes: −9.02 That's a 22.24-goal gap… the largest divide between two goalies on the same NHL team. #GoHabsGo Data courtesy @csahockey — Stephen Valiquette (@VallysView) November 14, 2026

This means that Dobes—who will still start tonight—has effectively been sidelined from the role of the team's No. 1 goaltender. Fowler has taken his spot… and this has led some to wonder if Dobes might be traded.

David Pagnotta, who discussed the situation for Habs Magazine, mentioned that he doesn't see the Canadiens looking to trade Doby right now. That said, he stated that he wouldn't be surprised if teams have called the Habs about him.

David Pagnotta – Habs Magazine – Being asked about Jakub Dobes | I haven't heard anything on Dobes's front, but it wouldn't surprise me if teams have called or plan on calling. That being said, I don't anticipate the Canadiens wanting to part ways with Dobeš right now. Unless it's an offer they simply can't refuse – 11/13 #GoHabsGo #Habs #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 14, 2026

It's possible that some teams see Dobeš as a goaltender whose value is currently on the decline. In their eyes, this could open a window of opportunity to acquire him and try to revive his career.

But the Canadiens, clearly, aren't at that stage yet. They still believe in their young goaltender and appreciate the chemistry between Dobes and Fowler.

It's worth noting, however, that Pagnotta hasn't completely ruled out a trade involving Dobes. If it does happen, though, it will be because the Canadiens have received an offer they simply can't refuse.

And that makes sense, in theory… but it's doubtful that any team would be willing to pay such a price under the current circumstances.

Especially since Dobes has already signed a contract extension that will pay him $5.357 million per year for three years… a contract that hasn't even started yet.

In Brief

– That's right.

An important night at the Bell Centre tonight for all those fighting cancer and their loved ones #GoHabsGo #HockeyFightsCancer https://t.co/iUv93LrgRt — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) November 14, 2026

– Hi, Cole.

Mr. Saturday Night Cole Caufield is in the building https://t.co/dMBTYi5Qa0 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 14, 2026

– Not many scouts at the Bell Centre tonight.

Not many scouts tonight #GoHabsGo https://t.co/GfUbuOzUqT — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) November 14, 2026

– Too bad.

⚽️ The Roses lose 1-0 in the Northern Super League final against the Toronto AFC — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) November 14, 2026

– A name to watch.