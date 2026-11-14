Chris Kreider: expected to be out for six to eight weeks

Mathis Therrien
Chris Kreider: expected to be out for six to eight weeks
Credit: Getty Images

Chris Kreider left the game against the Boston Bruins with an apparent leg injury.

It was hoped that the veteran's injury wasn't too serious, but the Montreal Canadiens have just announced that he will miss six to eight weeks of action.

It didn't look good when we saw him unable to put weight on his leg…

Details to follow


Overtime

Here's the play in question.

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