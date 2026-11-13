MLB in Brief: Teams Are Calling for Jose Soriano | Adrian Morejon and the Yankees
Clubs are calling for Jose Soriano
However, the Blue Jays have no plans to trade him.
Sounds like the Blue Jays have also had teams inquire about Jose Soriano, though they have no intention of trading him. The Jays are hoping to add to their starting rotation this winter, not take anyone away from it.
— Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 13, 2026
Adrian Morejon to the Yankees?
If David Bednar leaves, it could be a possibility.
— MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) November 13, 2026
Speaking of the Yankees: Ryan McMahon is on the market.
https://t.co/6JbRkKPZpI Ryan McMahon is on the block, and the Yankees know they'd have to pay down his $16M salary or take a “bad” contract back. Conflicting reports on whether they're open to offers for Garcia Jr. (A Yankees source suggests he's staying)
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 13, 2026
The Padres are interested in Freddy Peralta
That makes sense.
— MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) November 13, 2026
Brad Ausmus was being considered for the Astros' GM position
He ended up becoming the manager.
Brad Ausmus acknowledged that he interviewed for the Astros' GM job before it went to Randy Flores. Ausmus said he left the interview pretty sure he wouldn't get the GM job, but was encouraged that he might be in the running for the manager's role. Flores was hired the next day.
— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) November 13, 2026
Charles Davalan is working with Miguel Rojas
The goal? To help him at second base.
Miguel Rojas has reportedly been working with Dodgers top prospect Charles Davalan to help him transition to second base
Learning from one of the best! pic.twitter.com/gc9r183I0a
— Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) November 13, 2026
Anthony Santander Apologizes
Finally.
Teruaki Sato as an outfielder?
Several teams are interested in him.
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