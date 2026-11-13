MLB in Brief: Teams Are Calling for Jose Soriano | Adrian Morejon and the Yankees

Clubs are calling for Jose Soriano

However, the Blue Jays have no plans to trade him.

Sounds like the Blue Jays have also had teams inquire about Jose Soriano, though they have no intention of trading him. The Jays are hoping to add to their starting rotation this winter, not take anyone away from it. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 13, 2026

Adrian Morejon to the Yankees?

If David Bednar leaves, it could be a possibility.

Speaking of the Yankees: Ryan McMahon is on the market.

https://t.co/6JbRkKPZpI Ryan McMahon is on the block, and the Yankees know they'd have to pay down his $16M salary or take a “bad” contract back. Conflicting reports on whether they're open to offers for Garcia Jr. (A Yankees source suggests he's staying) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 13, 2026

The Padres are interested in Freddy Peralta

That makes sense.

Brad Ausmus was being considered for the Astros' GM position

He ended up becoming the manager.

Brad Ausmus acknowledged that he interviewed for the Astros' GM job before it went to Randy Flores. Ausmus said he left the interview pretty sure he wouldn't get the GM job, but was encouraged that he might be in the running for the manager's role. Flores was hired the next day. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) November 13, 2026

Charles Davalan is working with Miguel Rojas

The goal? To help him at second base.

Miguel Rojas has reportedly been working with Dodgers top prospect Charles Davalan to help him transition to second base Learning from one of the best! pic.twitter.com/gc9r183I0a — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) November 13, 2026

Anthony Santander Apologizes

Finally.

Anthony Santander has issued an apology on his Instagram after he recently shared Islamophobic posts. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/MF662IlhcT — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) November 13, 2026

Teruaki Sato as an outfielder?

Several teams are interested in him.

Scouts say 3B/OF Teruaki Sato will likely play in the outfield if he signs with an MLB team, per @BNightengale pic.twitter.com/oGS74NDcxm — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 13, 2026

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