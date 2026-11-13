MLB in Brief: Teams Are Calling for Jose Soriano | Adrian Morejon and the Yankees

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Teams Are Calling for Jose Soriano | Adrian Morejon and the Yankees
Credit: Sportsnet

Clubs are calling for Jose Soriano

However, the Blue Jays have no plans to trade him.

Adrian Morejon to the Yankees?

If David Bednar leaves, it could be a possibility.

Speaking of the Yankees: Ryan McMahon is on the market.

The Padres are interested in Freddy Peralta

That makes sense.

Brad Ausmus was being considered for the Astros' GM position

He ended up becoming the manager.

Charles Davalan is working with Miguel Rojas

The goal? To help him at second base.

Anthony Santander Apologizes

Finally.

Teruaki Sato as an outfielder?

Several teams are interested in him.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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