Jake Bauers Signs with the Red Sox

In recent weeks, Jake Bauers has played a key role in helping the Milwaukee Brewers win the World Series.

This allowed him to make a name for himself again in the world of baseball, after having been on the verge of retirement just a few years ago.

But now, as a free agent, the hitter has hit the jackpot. He has become the first major position player to sign with a team on the free-agent market.

He signed a four-year contract ($58 million, or $14.5 million per season) to move to Boston for the next chapter of his career.

The Red Sox needed offensive help, and they got it in Jake Bauers, who finished second in the NL this year with a .389 on-base percentage. Bauers' breakout was rewarded with the first big deal of his career. Milwaukee will receive a compensatory pick right after the first round. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 13, 2026

He can play in the outfield, but he's mostly been viewed as a first baseman recently.

At this price, he's set to inject some power into the Red Sox lineup.

Only 5 hitters had at least 25 HR and a .385 OBP in 2026… Two of them are now Red Sox This duo is going to mash for Boston! pic.twitter.com/c9RoM194a4 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) November 13, 2026

Will the team, in the long run, regret investing in a player who had the best season of his career in 2026? We don't know.

But we certainly won't fault the Red Sox for filling a major need with one of the best players available on the market.

Remember that Pat Murphy, who had criticized the Yankees while speaking with Jake Bauers after the Brewers' World Series victory, often told him he'd be too expensive for the Brewers. He was right.

The player chose to decline his $23.15 million qualifying offer (for one year) to take a four-year deal, at a lower annual salary, with Boston.

That was undoubtedly the right decision—even if, in the short term, the defending champions will miss him.

But knowing them, they'll find a solution.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.