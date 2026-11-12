Yankees: Brian Cashman Responds to Jorge Posada

There's been a lot going on with the New York Yankees lately—and often not for the better—as several current and former players, including captain Aaron Judge, have lashed out at management.

The latest to join the fray? Former Yankees catcher Jorge Posada, who said he no longer felt welcome in the New York organization—not even at spring training.

Was Brian Cashman surprised that Jorge Posada said he didn't feel welcome around the Yankees? Yes. Cashman's full comment: pic.twitter.com/cZWQxkzzUw — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) November 11, 2026

And now the team's general manager, Brian Cashman, felt the need to weigh in during the MLB general managers' meetings at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

He's welcome to do so. I've obviously had those conversations with him. But I also think that in the world we live in today—which is obviously different from the one where Jorge played—everyone has a platform. There are a lot more podcasts, social media, and many things in this world now that didn't exist back then. So, a lot more opinions can be shared. That's part of the job.

Nothing surprising here, since no one expected Cashman to throw Posada under the bus the way he's done with Giancarlo Stanton in the past. In fact, the GM continued in the same vein.

We value our present, but we also value our past. That's why, in Jorge's case, he's invited every spring. He's invited to Alumni Day. He appeared on my daughter's show, which I appreciated him doing.

It's one thing to value the past, but perhaps we should listen to what he has to say. Because the culture that has taken root in the Bronx for quite some time—where accountability is no longer a factor—is undermining this prestigious organization.

And that was precisely Posada's point.

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