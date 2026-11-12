Top 5: Nikita Kucherov Shines (and Shows His Teammates He Won’t Give Up)

The Canadiens didn't play yesterday.

They'll be in action tonight against the Bruins in Boston.

But there were still six games played last night in the NHL. Let's see what happened:

Nikita Kucherov scored the eighth natural hat trick of the season on Wednesday—tied with the 1985–86 season for the most at this stage of a season in NHL history (298 games played). https://t.co/q44To4BgO6 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 12, 2026

1: Nikita Kucherov on Fire

Last night, the Lightning were on the road in Buffalo. They scored the first four goals of the game before the Sabres came back from behind.

After 40 minutes of play, the score was 4-3 in favor of the Bolts. But… that's when Nikita Kucherov woke up.

It's simple: Kuch scored three goals in the third period (a natural hat trick) to help his team win that game 8-3. He really had a big night at work.

HAT TRICK 🎩🎩🎩 Nikita Kucherov scores three straight goals to put the game out of the Sabres' reach! https://t.co/6078EizcuM — NHL (@NHL_FR) November 12, 2026

Oh, and I almost forgot to mention that Kucherov also picked up an assist on his team's final goal of the game.

Four points for the Russian, four points for Jake Guentzel (four assists)… and five points for John Carlson (one goal and four assists)!



And our eighth of the night goes to… Brandon Hagel! https://t.co/1NrewRfifS — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 12, 2026

2: Jayden Struble Continues to Have Fun

Jayden Struble seems to be enjoying himself in Nashville.

The former Canadiens defenseman is cementing his spot on the Predators' defensive corps—good for him!

Last night, Struble picked up two points in his team's 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks. He scored a goal:

Jayden Struble goes top shelf for his THIRD goal of the year 🔥 https://t.co/0IEt67S2uw — BarDown (@BarDown) November 12, 2026

And he assisted on Nils Höglander's MAGICAL goal, which may have been the goal of the year in the National Hockey League.

It takes talent to score goals like that:



NILS HÖGLANDER decided to weave the puck between his legs and fire it into the top corner! 🔥🤌 #NHLfi https://t.co/a8Ve2VkpeO — Viaplay Urheilu (@ViaplayUrheilu) November 12, 2026

It's worth noting that Cutter Gauthier scored in his team's loss.

That's a goal in seven straight games: the kid is on fire these days, and nothing seems to be able to stop him. He's impressive to watch.

3: It Keeps Going for Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid is having a fantastic season.

Last night, he played his 20th game of the season: McDavid was, therefore, looking to record a point in his 20th consecutive game.

He hasn't been held scoreless since the start of the season, and that didn't change last night, as the Oilers' captain picked up an assist on a goal by Zach Hyman against the Flyers.

He has 49 points… in just 20 games so far this season.



With the primary assist on Zach Hyman's second goal of the night, Connor McDavid now has a 20-game point streak 🫡 https://t.co/29IvJ3K7wD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 12, 2026

The Oilers were down by two goals in the game but were able to force overtime.

And in overtime, Evan Bouchard capitalized on a pass from Leon Draisaitl to give his team the win.

The Oilers defeated the Flyers 3-2:

EVAN BOUCHARD'S SECOND @ENERGIZER OVERTIME WINNER THIS SEASON!!! 😤 https://t.co/DKFLaVkvOO — NHL (@NHL) November 12, 2026

4: A Great Performance by Macklin Celebrini

Macklin Celebrini is a once-in-a-generation player.

At just 20 years old, he was on the hunt last night for his 200th career point in the National Hockey League. That's special, let's be clear.

And the young Sharks captain achieved his goal: he recorded his 200th and 201st NHL points during the Sharks' 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

MACKLIN CELEBRINI'S 200TH CAREER POINT!!! 🤩 https://t.co/h0JhWRygAi — NHL (@NHL) November 12, 2026

THE @SANJOSESHARKS TIE IT LATE IN THE THIRD!!! 🦈 AND MACKLIN CELEBRINI NOW HAS 201 POINTS! https://t.co/MOtTb3lOkb — NHL (@NHL) November 12, 2026

The Sharks were able to force overtime by scoring late in the game, but still lost in a shootout.

One has to wonder what's going on in San Jose: in 25-26, the team came within a hair's breadth of making the playoffs, and it really doesn't look like a team that has made any progress in recent months (even with several key additions to the roster).

Talk about not necessarily needing to rush the rebuilding process…



5: Mark Stone Is on the Verge of Making History in Vegas

Mark Stone has been the Golden Knights' captain for several years now. And he's having a strong 2026–27 season so far.

The former Sens player recorded an assist last night on a goal by Jack Eichel and helped his team defeat the Utah Mammoth 5–3.

Well done.



Power-play goal for Vegas! Scored by Jack Eichel with 17:45 left in the first period. Assisted by Mitch Marner and Mark Stone. VGK: 1 | UTA: 0 #UTAvsVGK #VegasBorn #TusksUp https://t.co/KR0rnaWwse — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 12, 2026

But there's a reason I'm talking about Mark Stone this morning.

With the point he recorded last night, the Knights' captain is now just two points shy of a Vegas record. He's on the verge of passing Jonathan Marchessault (417 points) for the most points in Vegas franchise history.

It's coming soon, then.

Overtime

– The Rangers beat the Flames 3-1 last night. And in the Blue Shirts' victory, we'll remember this spectacular save by Joonas Korpisalo:

KORPI DROPS THE STICK FOR THE SAVE 😮‍💨 Joonas Korpisalo drops his goal stick and uses pure flexibility and agility to deny a dangerous cut-in chance from Calgary's Parekh in the first period. The sequence shows the Flames creating space before Korpisalo slides across and keeps the game scoreless. #NHL #Rangers #PULL https://t.co/dQC0l3FFuY — PULL (@PULL_Media) November 12, 2026

– Top scorers of the night:

– 11 games tonight: