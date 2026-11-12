Sal Stewart: The Reds haven’t discussed a contract extension

Just last Monday night, Sal Stewart of the Cincinnati Reds was named the National League Rookie of the Year, easily edging out Carson Benge of the New York Mets in the voting.

The infielder received twenty of the thirty first-place votes, along with five second-place votes, one third-place vote, three fourth-place votes, and one fifth-place vote.

This award has reignited the debate in Ohio over why Stewart still isn't under a long-term contract with the Reds, as fans want the matter settled already.

But it appears that the team's fans will have to be patient. According to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Reds haven't even held contract extension talks with Stewart.

Four months after the Reds signed Stewart's friend, ace pitcher Chase Burns, to a seven-year, $105 million extension, the Reds and Stewart still hadn't begun discussions on an extension for the rookie slugger who hit 32 home runs, according to sources.

There's always a risk in signing a young player, but with salaries skyrocketing, most of the time it works out in the team's favor in the long run. However, with the threat of a lockout looming over the baseball world, the Reds likely want to remain cautious.

After all, Stewart is under the team's control through the 2031 season and has already expressed his interest in staying in Cincinnati for quite some time.

I was open to it. The Reds don't think this is the right time, which is perfectly acceptable. I still have to prove myself to myself and to the league—what I'm capable of. I leave all that to my agent. I have him for a reason. I trust him. I also trust his decisions.

After the potential lockout, however, a balance must be struck between signing him too early or too late.

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