Rumor Corner: Ketel Marte and the Blue Jays
The Blue Jays want to improve at second base. We know that.
Brandon Lowe, Luis Arraez, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (the Blue Jays have spoken with his agents, according to Shi Davidi, and the player is reportedly open to playing multiple positions in the field) are names being mentioned.
As far as we know, Lowe and Jazz have had contact with the Sparrows. But is there another second baseman worth keeping an eye on?
In fact, both Shi Davidi and Mitch Bannon believe the Blue Jays are keeping tabs on Ketel Marte.
I don't think the Blue Jays should go after him—he's not the type to work his butt off and give it his all to play baseball. He's pissing a lot of people off in Arizona.
But when you see that the team is even considering Willy Adames, it's clear that management is really thinking of every possibility.
Tarik Skubal and the Dodgers
Just how well are the Los Angeles Dodgers keeping their cards close to their chest? So much so that right now, you might think they aren't a good fit for Tarik Skubal.
Rumor has it that the Dodgers don't want to sign the pitcher to a long-term contract, while he's reportedly looking for exactly that.
Before assuming that neither the player nor the club will back down, let's wait and see how things play out. The Dodgers are good at keeping their intentions under wraps.
And even if they prefer shorter contracts (like Kyle Tucker's), we'll wait before ruling them out of the running. It could, as if by magic, work itself out, since their game plan is to stay out of the public eye as much as possible.
- A few teams are keeping an eye on Dustin May.
- Could Luis García Jr. be traded?
- Freddy Peralta to the Giants?
- Alec Bohm: The two New York teams to watch.
- Jonathan Loaisiga is one to watch in New York and Toronto.
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