Rumor Corner: Ketel Marte and the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays want to improve at second base. We know that.

Brandon Lowe, Luis Arraez, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (the Blue Jays have spoken with his agents, according to Shi Davidi, and the player is reportedly open to playing multiple positions in the field) are names being mentioned.

As far as we know, Lowe and Jazz have had contact with the Sparrows. But is there another second baseman worth keeping an eye on?

In fact, both Shi Davidi and Mitch Bannon believe the Blue Jays are keeping tabs on Ketel Marte.

The easiest way to improve the #BlueJays offense is through the outfield. But the biggest impact could come from an infield addition. On Ketel Marte, and the Blue Jays' second offseason of interest in the second baseman: https://t.co/H0VFoSQxoO — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) November 12, 2026

I don't think the Blue Jays should go after him—he's not the type to work his butt off and give it his all to play baseball. He's pissing a lot of people off in Arizona.

But when you see that the team is even considering Willy Adames, it's clear that management is really thinking of every possibility.

Tarik Skubal and the Dodgers

Just how well are the Los Angeles Dodgers keeping their cards close to their chest? So much so that right now, you might think they aren't a good fit for Tarik Skubal.

Rumor has it that the Dodgers don't want to sign the pitcher to a long-term contract, while he's reportedly looking for exactly that.

The Dodgers are reportedly unlikely to offer Tarik Skubal a long-term contract, instead offering a short-term, high-AAV deal. However, ESPN's Jeff Passan said Skubal “has no interest in a shorter-term, higher-dollar deal.” You can do the math…https://t.co/hHIIjR5BLB — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) November 11, 2026

Before assuming that neither the player nor the club will back down, let's wait and see how things play out. The Dodgers are good at keeping their intentions under wraps.

And even if they prefer shorter contracts (like Kyle Tucker's), we'll wait before ruling them out of the running. It could, as if by magic, work itself out, since their game plan is to stay out of the public eye as much as possible.

PMLB

A few teams are keeping an eye on Dustin May.

Could Luis García Jr. be traded?

Rival teams believe the Yankees are open to trading Luis García Jr., according to @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/xnLeLf5Hx8 — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 12, 2026

Freddy Peralta to the Giants?

The Giants have inquired about Freddy Peralta, according to @ShaynaRubin. pic.twitter.com/S7nqtgRwLl — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) November 12, 2026

Alec Bohm: The two New York teams to watch.

Notes from the GM Meetings:

— Alec Bohm/NY teams

— Rays trade possibilities

— Randal Grichuk

— Teruaki Sato/Rangers

— Jarren Duran

story with @Ken_Rosenthal: https://t.co/00RIRMpKZc — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 12, 2026

Jonathan Loaisiga is one to watch in New York and Toronto.

The Yankees, Mets, and Blue Jays are among the many teams interested in former Yankee reliever Jonathan Loaisiga, who had a strong season in Arizona (2.42 ERA, 1.03 WHIP) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 12, 2026

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