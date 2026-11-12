Oliver Kapanen: The Canadiens missed their window to trade him

Also, what do you think of Oliver Kapanen's play since the start of the season?

We can all agree that the Canadiens can't exactly be happy with what they're seeing. He's practically invisible on the ice, and he doesn't have Ivan Demidov to make him look good.

And let's just say it shows.

Tony Marinaro has been talking about it a lot since yesterday. The player is going through more than just a typical sophomore slump: he never stands out from the crowd, and he never scores either.

In 11 games this season, he has one goal and one assist. He didn't record a point in seven playoff games in 2026, and he finished the 2025–2026 season with a 10-game point drought. He's managed just six points in 25 regular-season games since returning from the Olympics.

So this isn't just a slump.

On that note, Tony Marinaro wonders (on 98.5 FM) whether the center's future might lie with another National Hockey League team.

The forward is going through a rough patch | “I wonder if Oliver Kapanen's future is with the Canadiens”—Tony Marinaro https://t.co/f9NULnfyib — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) November 12, 2026

Tony is right.

After all, as we can see, he doesn't have what it takes to earn top-6 ice time. When he replaced Nick Suzuki, it didn't work out well.

But he doesn't fit the profile of a bottom-6 player. Maybe third-line material, at worst.

The problem? I think the Canadiens missed their chance to trade him. After all, his market value probably isn't what it was when everything was going his way.

I've always been in favor of trading him when he could tip the scales in a deal. If it took Kapanen to convince a team to make a move, GO.

But I don't see which GM would be foolish enough to take the bait right now. And what's the point of giving him away for nothing if he has no market value?

In Brief

– An important game for the standings.

A look at the Atlantic Division standings ahead of tonight's game between the Canadiens and Bruins in Boston (7 p.m., TSN2, RDS). #Habs: https://t.co/ot1iEYNLr8 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 12, 2026

– Enjoy the show.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard 🎙️ We're catching up on the latest stories in Major League Baseball ⚾️ https://t.co/PyFRH2Z1Kr — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) November 12, 2026

– A must-read.

A very interesting article by Vincent Brousseau-Pouliot on the chances of the CF staying in Montreal! https://t.co/bCyDZEnkCv — Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) November 12, 2026

– Phew.