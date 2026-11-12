Mike Matheson, Nick Suzuki, and Jake Evans will play tonight

Tonight, the Canadiens will face the Bruins.

We already know the Canadiens will put young Jacob Fowler in net. For a divisional matchup, we want to field the best possible lineup.

But what about the rest?

On defense, Mike Matheson is ready to return to action and will be in the lineup tonight. He'll take Adam Engstrom's spot, which comes as no surprise.

The team has made the announcement.

Mike Matheson will return to the lineup against the Bruins. Adam Engstrom will sit out. Mike Matheson will draw into the lineup tonight against the Bruins. Adam Engstrom will skip his turn. https://t.co/9CL7igrgV9 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 12, 2026

On offense, there was some uncertainty about what would happen with Nick Suzuki and Jake Evans, who both missed yesterday's practice to undergo treatment.

But according to Martin St-Louis, both will be in action.

Nick Suzuki and Jake Evans are both in tonight's game against the Bruins, says MSL — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 12, 2026

So we should expect Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck to sit out tonight, as they're the forwards who get called up more often than they should.

At some point, I wouldn't be surprised to see a guy like Beck head back to Laval.

In a Nutshell

– Well done.

Gleb Pugachyov just scored by positioning himself perfectly in front of the net! 🔥👀⬇️ The Canadiens prospect continues his streak of games with at least one point. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Pugachyov #MHL https://t.co/AqgG3ymUSh — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 12, 2026

– Great news.

John Hynes said Brock Faber could return Saturday If not then, not far from that — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 12, 2026

– Worth noting.

Finland follows Canada's lead ⬇️

https://t.co/XvRORKREJb — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 12, 2026

– That makes sense.