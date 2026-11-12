Mike Matheson, Nick Suzuki, and Jake Evans will play tonight

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Mike Matheson, Nick Suzuki, and Jake Evans will play tonight
Credit: Getty Images

Tonight, the Canadiens will face the Bruins.

We already know the Canadiens will put young Jacob Fowler in net. For a divisional matchup, we want to field the best possible lineup.

But what about the rest?

On defense, Mike Matheson is ready to return to action and will be in the lineup tonight. He'll take Adam Engstrom's spot, which comes as no surprise.

The team has made the announcement.

On offense, there was some uncertainty about what would happen with Nick Suzuki and Jake Evans, who both missed yesterday's practice to undergo treatment.

But according to Martin St-Louis, both will be in action.

So we should expect Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck to sit out tonight, as they're the forwards who get called up more often than they should.

At some point, I wouldn't be surprised to see a guy like Beck head back to Laval.


In a Nutshell

– Well done.

– Great news.

– Worth noting.

– That makes sense.

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