Luc Gélinas will retire in January 2027

Following François Gagnon and Alain Crête, another big name in RDS hockey is announcing his retirement.

In January 2027, it will be the end of the road for Luc Gélinas, who is set to retire. RDS announced this on its social media channels this morning, just a few weeks before the end of his career.

Another chapter is coming to a close.

After 37 years at RDS, Luc Gélinas announces that he will retire in January 2027! https://t.co/9xfdJGzPa4 — RDS (@RDSca) November 12, 2026

For years, Luc Gélinas has been a fixture in the Canadiens' world. He is one of the faces of Canadiens coverage and deserves the tributes he will receive.

He has been outstanding.

But the fact remains that, even though he denied the reports from my colleague Maxime Truman regarding his retirement during the 2026–2027 season, DLC was right.

Remember that Luc Gélinas had told Réjean Tremblay he had every intention of finishing the season.

1. Happy retirement to Luc Gélinas (whom I would have tagged, but who is likely no longer on X). Many have told me over the years that he was the best at making the rounds in the locker room during postgame press conferences. 🫡 2. So the people who denied my reports from a month and a half ago were wrong. 😉 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 12, 2026

But in any case, this is a key figure in RDS's hockey coverage who is retiring. And I can't wait to see how the Sports Network plans to replace him.

More to come in the next few weeks, I imagine.