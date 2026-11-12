Gleb Pugachyov’s incredible game: That’s why the CH drafted him

Gleb Pugachyov was in action today with his team in the MHL.

And we saw exactly why the Canadiens decided to select him with a first-round pick in the last draft.

The kid, who had a slower start to the season, is really coming into his own.

The Canadiens prospect kicked off his night by scoring a goal late in the first period. He capitalized on a great pass from a teammate to beat the opposing goaltender while positioned in the slot.

Well done.

🚨 Gleb Pugachyov (3) #GoHabsGo

🍎 Roman Maximov (10) 🍏 Maxim Agafonov (2) #SeaKraken

5-0 Chaika #MHL https://t.co/fb9yR4p8t0 — Jeremy Garrett HNH (@HockeyNewsHub) November 12, 2026

The play that interests me the most in this game is the following.

Early in the third period, Pugachyov used his speed to retrieve the puck after a turnover by the opposing team. He outpaced the defensemen, went to get the puck in the corner… and made a beautiful pass to his teammate, who was almost alone in front of the goalie.

We've heard in recent weeks that his intensity on the ice hasn't always been up to par (and that it was starting to cause a bit of concern). But today, we saw his qualities—and we saw that he can be quick on his skates:

GEESH, GLEB.

🚨 Roman Maximov (5)

🍎 Gleb Pugachyov (5) 1+1 #GoHabsGo

7-1 Chaika #MHL https://t.co/Y2oRHTaHhq — Jeremy Garrett HNH (@HockeyNewsHub) November 12, 2026

Pugachyov capped off his night by dropping the gloves with one of his opponents in the third period. And as you can see in the video below… the punches he threw in the fight looked hard.

I loved everything I saw in his game today:



Here's another angle of Habs prospect Gleb Pugachyov's fight today 🥊 https://t.co/Kube31M2PW — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 12, 2026

The Canadiens prospect now has seven points in his last five games: he's on his best streak of the season… and if he keeps performing like this, maybe we'll get to see him play a few games in the KHL soon.

That's great news, though—he's managed to find his rhythm after a rough start to the season (and after suffering a concussion).

In Brief

– Oh, really?

Ice Hockey Federation of Russia President Vladislav Tretiak says Russia will demand compensation from Canada and Germany if they are not allowed to play in the 2027 World Juniors or Men's World Championship. #IIHF https://t.co/ASYIASP0qh — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) November 12, 2026

– Crazy.

The world's best players take on a long-drive challenge with a twist… by using a 40-year-old driver 👀 Full video 👉 https://t.co/npWjsV5bjz https://t.co/f490SymD7i — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 12, 2026

– Whoa…

« This guy's built like Sidney Crosby. » My @TheAthletic feature on Maddox Schultz, figure skater turned hockey's next big thing and 2028 NHL Draft frontrunner (🔓 unlocked):

https://t.co/MaPez3VV1q — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) November 12, 2026

– Yeah.