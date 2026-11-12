Gleb Pugachyov’s incredible game: That’s why the CH drafted him

Marc-Olivier Cook
Gleb Pugachyov&#8217;s incredible game: That&#8217;s why the CH drafted him
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

Gleb Pugachyov was in action today with his team in the MHL.

And we saw exactly why the Canadiens decided to select him with a first-round pick in the last draft.

The kid, who had a slower start to the season, is really coming into his own. 

The Canadiens prospect kicked off his night by scoring a goal late in the first period. He capitalized on a great pass from a teammate to beat the opposing goaltender while positioned in the slot.

Well done.

The play that interests me the most in this game is the following.

Early in the third period, Pugachyov used his speed to retrieve the puck after a turnover by the opposing team. He outpaced the defensemen, went to get the puck in the corner… and made a beautiful pass to his teammate, who was almost alone in front of the goalie.

We've heard in recent weeks that his intensity on the ice hasn't always been up to par (and that it was starting to cause a bit of concern). But today, we saw his qualities—and we saw that he can be quick on his skates:

Pugachyov capped off his night by dropping the gloves with one of his opponents in the third period. And as you can see in the video below… the punches he threw in the fight looked hard.

I loved everything I saw in his game today: 

The Canadiens prospect now has seven points in his last five games: he's on his best streak of the season… and if he keeps performing like this, maybe we'll get to see him play a few games in the KHL soon.

That's great news, though—he's managed to find his rhythm after a rough start to the season (and after suffering a concussion).


In Brief

– Oh, really?

– Crazy.

– Whoa…

– Yeah.

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