A bold statement from an Alouettes player ahead of the Grey Cup

The Montreal Alouettes have come a long way to reclaim their place among the top teams in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

After several difficult seasons marked by leadership changes and disappointing results, the Montreal organization is now considered a role model in the league.

This recognition doesn't come from just anyone. Mark Kilam, head coach of the Edmonton Elks, had particularly high praise for the Montreal club just days before their Grey Cup showdown.

In his view, the Alouettes represent an organization that all CFL teams should look to as a model. He specifically highlights the cohesion among the various units, the team's stability, and the winning culture developed by General Manager Danny Maciocia and Head Coach Jason Maas.

The statistics, in fact, back up this transformation. Montreal finished the regular season with a remarkable 14-4 record—one of the best in its history. This performance stands in stark contrast to the difficult seasons of 2017 and 2018, when the team finished with records of 3-15 and 5-13, respectively.

The emergence of Davis Alexander at quarterback is also a major factor in this resurgence. The young passer has established himself as a key player and is directly contributing to the Alouettes' championship aspirations.

Jason Maas and Davis Alexander are leading the Alouettes' push for another Grey Cup

Kilam's compliments were appreciated by the Montreal players, even though no one wants to get distracted ahead of the big game. Alexander, in particular, acknowledged that these words reflected the respect shown toward his organization.

Wide receiver Tyler Snead also believes that adherence to the standards set by Jason Maas is one of this team's greatest strengths.

Since his arrival in 2023, Maas has quickly transformed the Alouettes, leading the club to the championship in his very first season. Despite disappointments in the following two years, Montreal has never given up on its goal of winning a ninth Grey Cup.

This ambition, dubbed “The Grind for Nine,” remains at the heart of the locker room's motivation.

After several years of rebuilding, the Alouettes now have the opportunity to cement their status as a powerhouse in Canadian football. Against the Edmonton Elks, a victory would cap off several seasons of hard work and prove that Montreal has indeed re-established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the CFL.

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