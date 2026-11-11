Training: A Clue About Who Will Be in Goal Tomorrow

For the past few weeks, we've gotten used to seeing Jakub Dobes play once a week.

Logically, his turn should come up soon, since he hasn't played since November 5 against the Mammoth. It will actually be a week tomorrow.

And judging by practice—where Dobes looked like the No. 1 goalie (despite the three-goalie rotation) in terms of how duties were assigned—we expect to see the European between the pipes tomorrow night in Boston.

Jakub Dobes was the goaltender used for most of the drills this morning. In my opinion, he's the one who'll face the Bruins tomorrow in Boston. That would make sense: he hasn't played since last Thursday. It's his turn. @DLCoulisses https://t.co/9okcyLfUuv — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 11, 2026

As my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook said on the sidelines during practice, it's his turn. And it's true: if we want to keep him fresh and ready, he needs to play.

And that's true even though he hasn't managed a save percentage above .900 even once since September.

Logically, we can also assume that the Canadiens will want to save Jacob Fowler for Saturday night's big game, when the Avalanche are in town. Since the second week of the season, Saturday night games have been his. And he often plays at home.

And even though Dobes stayed with the guys after practice, I expect him to play tomorrow.

With Samuel Montembeault seemingly nearing a return (he must not have suffered a setback since the Habs haven't said anything about it), it won't be easy to divide up the goalies' ice time.

We say this because he was with the regulars today.

Samuel Montembeault and Mike Matheson skated before practice, but they're staying with the group for the start of practice. It remains to be seen whether they'll be there for the entire session. @DLCoulisses https://t.co/0QnX6qRSLb — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 11, 2026

Even if the Quebec native has to head to Laval to get back in shape—he hasn't played a regular-season game since March 6 against the Ducks—he should be back up top quickly.

And the team will be back to a three-man rotation.

In Brief

– Big news, but no surprise.

Interesting… https://t.co/Mn5F48n2hx https://t.co/hA2vBPIjiO — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 11, 2026

– Important… or not.

Two games without a run for Cole Caufield: a black mark on his record this morning. It feels… weird 😅 @DLCoulisses https://t.co/7swIeBIsLi — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 11, 2026

– Well done.

Phillip Danault is imitating Chris Kreider and practicing deflecting shots before practice starts. 🔥🏒👀⬇ @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Danault #NHL https://t.co/TUvPXByB2N — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 11, 2026

– Note.

World Junior Championship: Canada Will Not Issue Visas to Russians https://t.co/BUwG9XIiJQ — RDS (@RDSca) November 11, 2026

– Read more.