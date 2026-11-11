The Flyers don’t want to trade Michkov, Zharovsky (the goon), and the Laine brothers to New York

The news sparked a reaction: yesterday, Kevin Weekes said in a tweet that Matvei Michkov would like a fresh start.

And it didn't take long for the Flyers to get involved.

Today, Daniel Brière mentioned that he had no intention of trading his young player. But let's be clear: he wasn't about to openly say the opposite either…

The message from Daniel Brière was clear: The Flyers have no intention of trading Matvei Michkov. @frank_seravalli has more. https://t.co/5mBP3TGcmk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 11, 2026

Michkov, for his part, also decided to deny those rumors.

He set the record straight today by saying he was happy with the Flyers. That's what Adam Kimelman reported in an article; he covers the Flyers for the NHL.

So who's telling the truth in all this?



And can we expect a trade involving the Russian player in the near future?



Matvei Michkov says he's happy being with the Flyers despite reports of a trade request.

https://t.co/wIWnYtjDN8 — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) November 11, 2026

Alexander Zharovsky, the goon

Alexander Zharovsky was back with his team yesterday after participating in the Future Cup in Russia.

And the Canadiens prospect stood out by recording an assist in the game. He has now tallied 19 points (six goals) in 24 games since the start of the season in the KHL, which is more than respectable for a 19-year-old.

But what also stands out from his performance in yesterday's game is the check he delivered to a player on the opposing team. He played the part of a goon for a brief moment on the ice… and I love everything I see in the video below:



Habs prospect Alexander Zharovsky is a goon now https://t.co/DTIZCJBvyR — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 11, 2026

It's great that he's capable of getting physical when needed.

Because he's definitely going to be tested a bit when he arrives in North America: the NHL is a more physical league than the KHL, and Zharovsky isn't the biggest guy at 6'2″ and 176 pounds.

Still, I like that.

The Laines in New York

Patrik Laine and his wife have been on the move quite a bit over the past few months. In particular, they settled in Florida for a few weeks because that's where Laine was training with other NHL players who are still looking for contracts.

But now, Laine and his wife have settled in New York.

And before you jump to conclusions: don't necessarily make the connection with the Rangers, the Islanders, or the Devils (all of whom are based in the New York area). Laine is now in the Big Apple because his wife wants to focus on launching a new company she owns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Leigh (@jordanleighlaine)

I don't know if we'll see Patrik Laine play in the NHL this season.

Because at this point, you have to wonder if it's too late for him to sign a contract with an NHL team. We're already a quarter of the way through the season…

In a Nutshell

– Sick.

The coach's outfit is absolutely something. #FlyTogether https://t.co/608lUpCQpS — Zach Cavanagh (@ZachCav) November 11, 2026

– Again…

The Devils have placed the Quebec native on the long-term injured list 🤕

https://t.co/BIlJstoTMF — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 11, 2026

– Yeah.

CF Montréal Roundup: Luca Saputo Still Has the “Fire,” Despite the Club's Sale

By Théo Cantin

https://t.co/XOEGa56yHq — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) November 11, 2026

– Must-read.