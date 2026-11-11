The Dodgers are open to trading Teoscar Hernandez and Tyler Glasnow

In 2026, the Los Angeles Dodgers were unable to repeat their successes from the previous two seasons; they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers and were thus unable to secure a third consecutive World Series championship.

And it certainly looks like there will be changes in California. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Dodgers are reportedly open to trading not only Teoscar Hernandez but also starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

They have outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and his remaining $21 million on the trading block. If anyone asks, Tyler Glasnow could be theirs as well.

It will be interesting to see if the two teammates end up going to the same team or if they'll end up on two different teams. The Toronto Blue Jays could then emerge as contenders in the race, as they're looking for reinforcements at both positions where these two players currently play.

The Dodgers could be open to trading Teoscar Hernandez and Tyler Glasnow, per @BNightengale “They've got outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and his remaining $21M on the trade block. If someone asks, Tyler Glasnow can be theirs, too.” pic.twitter.com/NYF1847x2L — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 11, 2026

In addition to freeing up payroll space—in part to bring Tarik Skubal back into the lineup—a trade involving Hernandez would allow young prospect Josue De Paula to make his permanent debut in the majors.

Last year, Hernandez posted a .267 batting average with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs. In addition to the Jays, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Chicago Cubs, and the Seattle Mariners have been cited as possible destinations for him.

As for Glasnow, although President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman has reassured him about his status with the Dodgers, he too could be on the move, as he is set to command a $30 million salary in 2027 and holds a $21.5 million player option for 2028.

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