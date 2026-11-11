The Blue Jays are set to face Tarik Skubal
This morning, it was reported that the Dodgers, the Mets, and the Padres are three of the teams that will be meeting with Tarik Skubal soon.
We also know that three mystery teams are in the mix.
And now Jon Heyman (of the NY Post), who is very close to Scott Boras, has reported that the agent and the pitcher will also meet with the Toronto Blue Jays.
The meeting will take place in California next week.
https://t.co/70unCC16TG The Blue Jays have emerged as a fourth team interested in superstar left-hander Tarik Skubal and are expected to secure a meeting as well @nypostsports
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 11, 2026
No one is surprised to see that the Blue Jays, who spend a lot of money trying to win, are in the running.
After all, Boras needs the big MLB markets to be involved in his deals in order to drive up the bidding.
Do we expect Skubal to sign with Toronto? Let's just say we'd be very surprised. At first glance, their chances aren't as good as they were with Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto.
But you never know.
Until proven otherwise, the Mets and the Dodgers are the favorites. And I find it hard to believe that the Los Angeles team isn't going into this with a certain amount of confidence.
The Mets would have to be very convincing (and offer a lot) for the pitcher, who's from the western United States, to leave Los Angeles.
We'll see in due time which two other teams will face Skubal, but they're expected to be in the same position as the Blue Jays.
Stay tuned for updates.
- Craig Kimbrel isn't ready to call it quits.
- Joe Espada in New York to assist Aaron Boone?
- James Rowson to San Francisco?
Created by humans, assisted by AI.