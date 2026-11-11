Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 133

In this 133rd episode of the Passion MLB podcast, Charles-Alexis Brisebois and Sébastien Berrouard discussed, among other things, the current trade talks during this Major League Baseball offseason.

Enjoy the episode!

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