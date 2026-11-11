MLB in Brief: Brad Ausmus Named Astros Manager | Alec Bohm Linked to the Yankees

The Astros Name Brad Ausmus as Manager

So Albert Pujols isn't the Astros' choice, after all. And the Yankees will have to find a new bench coach.

Brad Ausmus is being hired as Astros manager @brianmctaggart 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 11, 2026

Alec Bohm linked to the Yankees

Interesting.

https://t.co/PnPxGpepZB The Yankees are taking a close look at 3B Alec Bohm, a solid right-handed hitter who finished the season very strongly and excels against lefties — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 11, 2026

Ryan Jeffers and the Twins

They want to keep him.

The #MNTwins have “genuine interest” in a reunion with Ryan Jeffers. https://t.co/UZPiJeyaBM — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) November 11, 2026

The Red Sox want to keep Franklin Arias

That explains why big-name players might not be coming to Boston via trade.

CJ Abrams and Zach Neto are “likely out of the question” for the Red Sox because they would require Franklin Arias, per @JeffPassan (https://t.co/cjNxEgW5RZ) pic.twitter.com/5Q4EnQKw9E — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 11, 2026

Riley Greene traded?

Rumors are swirling.

Tigers outfielder Riley Greene has been mentioned as a trade candidate by industry executives here at the GM meetings. Here's Scott Harris's response when I asked him about the possibility today on @MLBNetwork. pic.twitter.com/6EFbILePel — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 11, 2026

Jose Berrios is making good progress

Will he pitch somewhere in 2027?

Jose Berrios “looks great,” according to Ross Atkins, who said he saw the rehabbing right-hander in the Dominican Republic recently. “Hopefully he can be an impact (pitcher) for us.” — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 10, 2026

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