MLB in Brief: Brad Ausmus Named Astros Manager | Alec Bohm Linked to the Yankees
The Astros Name Brad Ausmus as Manager
So Albert Pujols isn't the Astros' choice, after all. And the Yankees will have to find a new bench coach.
Brad Ausmus is being hired as Astros manager @brianmctaggart 1st
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 11, 2026
Alec Bohm linked to the Yankees
Interesting.
https://t.co/PnPxGpepZB The Yankees are taking a close look at 3B Alec Bohm, a solid right-handed hitter who finished the season very strongly and excels against lefties
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 11, 2026
Ryan Jeffers and the Twins
They want to keep him.
The Red Sox want to keep Franklin Arias
That explains why big-name players might not be coming to Boston via trade.
Riley Greene traded?
Rumors are swirling.
Jose Berrios is making good progress
Will he pitch somewhere in 2027?
Created by humans, assisted by AI.