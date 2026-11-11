MLB in Brief: Brad Ausmus Named Astros Manager | Alec Bohm Linked to the Yankees

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Brad Ausmus Named Astros Manager | Alec Bohm Linked to the Yankees
Credit: X.com

The Astros Name Brad Ausmus as Manager

So Albert Pujols isn't the Astros' choice, after all. And the Yankees will have to find a new bench coach.

Alec Bohm linked to the Yankees

Interesting.

Ryan Jeffers and the Twins

They want to keep him.

The Red Sox want to keep Franklin Arias

That explains why big-name players might not be coming to Boston via trade.

Riley Greene traded?

Rumors are swirling.

Jose Berrios is making good progress

Will he pitch somewhere in 2027?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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