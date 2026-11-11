Mike Matheson is heading to Boston

Good news for the Canadiens.

The team announced that Mike Matheson will be able to make the trip to Boston this afternoon. This suggests he has a chance to play tomorrow.

We'll see, of course, when the time comes.

With the @CanadiensMTL, everyone is making the trip to Boston, including Matheson, Suzuki, and Evans. Montembeault isn't going, but he's nearing a return to action. A possible stint in Laval for conditioning purposes is likely in his case. https://t.co/YL1SNaOktg — Jeremy Filosa 🎙 (@JeremyFilosa) November 11, 2026

In fact, only Samuel Montembeault and Ivan Demidov won't be making the trip. Otherwise, the other injured players (namely Nick Suzuki and Jake Evans) will be on the plane.

That's good news, then.

When Matheson returns (whether tomorrow or a little later), there will be questions to ask about the team's defense. First, who will give up their spot?

Adam Engstrom is the logical choice.

Next, we'll need to see if Matheson will simply play alongside the No. 6 defenseman (Arber Xhekaj, in this case) or if the entire defensive lineup will need to be shuffled.

We'll see in due time.

Details to follow…