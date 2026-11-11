“I know there’s interest in Samuel Montembeault in the NHL”

We've been wondering for quite some time now what's going to happen with the goaltending situation in Montreal.

The plan at the start of the season was simple: Jacob Fowler was sent down to the American Hockey League because the Canadiens didn't want a three-way goaltending situation in Montreal. Jakub Dobes and Samuel Montembeault were supposed to split the work with the big club.

But, as we know, things change quickly in the NHL…

Samuel Montembeault's injury and Fowler's emergence have complicated the situation a bit. And when Monty returns from his stint in Laval (which is likely to happen so he can get back into the swing of things), the decisions won't be easy for Martin St-Louis.

That said… we know a trade could happen at any moment. And on that note, Darren Dreger (TSN 690) was clear: Kent Hughes has spoken with teams, and there's interest in Monty across the NHL, even though the current market isn't particularly favorable for goaltenders.

Darren Dreger – TSN690/Morning Show – Montembeault: I know that Kent Hughes has had conversations with clubs that have inquired about Sam Montembeault. I don't know if that's recent—as in the last few days—but I would say that over the last few weeks, there have been teams calling. […] So I think there is interest in Montembeault. In fact, I know there is. But I don't know if the market is that strong just yet – 11/11 #Habs #NHL #GoHabsGo — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 11, 2026

This isn't the first time we've heard this.

And it isn't the first time we've seen his name pop up in certain rumors, either. We were wondering what his role would be with Jakub Dobes' breakout at the end of last season, and now it's even worse since Fowler has been dominating like we've seen him do lately…

Maybe a trade would be good for Monty, too.

He struggled last season, and Montreal certainly isn't the place where he'll get the playing time he needs to regain the form he once had. And even if that were to happen with the Canadiens, Jacob Fowler is just too hard to bench right now, given how well he's been playing.

That's what changes everything…

In a Nutshell

– Really.

A very touching tribute to Carey Price yesterday at the Bell Centre. https://t.co/JmXs5zDLsl — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 11, 2026

– That would be crazy.

The CFL in Quebec City? 👀 (via TSN) https://t.co/MCALploBLz — RDS (@RDSca) November 11, 2026

– I like the result.

In collaboration with Rio Tinto, a graphic designer and illustrator for the Canadiens has redesigned the aluminum cups distributed at the Bell Centre this season Read more ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/bzcoYLm8lO — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 11, 2026

– News from MLB.