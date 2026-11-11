“I know there’s interest in Samuel Montembeault in the NHL”

Marc-Olivier Cook
&#8220;I know there&#8217;s interest in Samuel Montembeault in the NHL&#8221;
Credit: Getty Images

We've been wondering for quite some time now what's going to happen with the goaltending situation in Montreal.

The plan at the start of the season was simple: Jacob Fowler was sent down to the American Hockey League because the Canadiens didn't want a three-way goaltending situation in Montreal. Jakub Dobes and Samuel Montembeault were supposed to split the work with the big club.

But, as we know, things change quickly in the NHL…

Samuel Montembeault's injury and Fowler's emergence have complicated the situation a bit. And when Monty returns from his stint in Laval (which is likely to happen so he can get back into the swing of things), the decisions won't be easy for Martin St-Louis.

That said… we know a trade could happen at any moment. And on that note, Darren Dreger (TSN 690) was clear: Kent Hughes has spoken with teams, and there's interest in Monty across the NHL, even though the current market isn't particularly favorable for goaltenders.

This isn't the first time we've heard this.

And it isn't the first time we've seen his name pop up in certain rumors, either. We were wondering what his role would be with Jakub Dobes' breakout at the end of last season, and now it's even worse since Fowler has been dominating like we've seen him do lately…

Maybe a trade would be good for Monty, too.

He struggled last season, and Montreal certainly isn't the place where he'll get the playing time he needs to regain the form he once had. And even if that were to happen with the Canadiens, Jacob Fowler is just too hard to bench right now, given how well he's been playing.

That's what changes everything…


In a Nutshell

– Really.

– That would be crazy.

– I like the result.

– News from MLB.

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