Baseball This Week in Quebec: LBJÉQ Awards Ceremony

The past few days—and the days ahead—will reveal the identities of the athletes who have stood out the most in the MLB. Various honors will crown their most recent successes, and Quebec baseball is no exception. It's time to celebrate local talent, and this week's column will reveal the names of our latest award recipients from across the province.

After a season that lived up to expectations, the various LBJÉQ organizations gathered in Lévis for the Brulotte League's annual gala. Here is a summary of the various awards presented during the evening of November 7. The Organization of the Year award went to the St-Eustache Bisons, while the individual trophies were awarded to the following players.

Representing the Repentigny Royals, Jayden Duchaine was named Offensive Rookie of the Year for the past season. Another name making headlines is Anthony Clavet of the Charlesbourg Alouettes. The reason is simple: he was named, for the second time, Top Professional Prospect. On offense, the name to remember is Wyliam Coulombe (Granby). He stood out in several offensive categories to earn the prestigious title of batting champion.

Éliot Marin, for his part, earned the Denis-Baillairgé Trophy, awarded to the league's most valuable player. It was a great way for the Laval Pirates' number 6 to end his career. Special mention also goes to Malik Lafrance, whose numerous selections as Player of the Week were highlighted. Finally, it came as no great surprise that Félix Morin (Québec) was named the best pitcher of the 2026 season.

To wrap up the meeting, the league announced that the circuit's 13 teams would now be organized into just two divisions, effective in 2027. Here is the new structure following the elimination of the Central Division. A total of 45 games are scheduled for the regular season of the upcoming campaign.

West Division

St-Eustache Bisons

Montreal Orioles

Gatineau Tyrants

Repentigny Royals

Lasalle Cardinals

Laval Pirates

Longueuil Dukes

Eastern Division

Granby Warriors

Jonquière Voyageurs

Trois-Rivières Junior Eagles

Charlesbourg Alouettes

Coaticook Rocket

Québec Diamonds

WPBL

With the inaugural season now behind us, many are looking forward to the 2027 season. Here's the latest news from the premier women's league. First, the four inaugural teams—Boston, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco—will officially be back.

Next, during the current week, teams will be able to re-sign a total of 10 players from each organization's original roster. Roster sizes will now increase from 17 to 20 players. The remaining 10 open spots will be filled through the draft and free agency.

The order for the upcoming WPBL draft will be as follows: 1. Boston, 2. New York, 3. San Francisco, and 4. Los Angeles. A total of 10 rounds are scheduled. It will be very interesting to see what happens to our Quebec players Maïka Dumais, Élodie Ciamarro, Andréanne Leblanc, and Ela Day-Bédard. We can also bet that other local players will try their luck as well.

People in the Mauricie region will be interested in our final point, as the next generation of athletes in our sport will have two new options available to them. REP Performance announced on Monday the official launch of an after-school program at two schools in the region.

The two schools are École Chavigny and École secondaire des Pionniers. Students will be invited to come train at the Bellefeuille Street complex outside of school hours. This is a great initiative that will get underway next January. Registration is currently open.

PMLB

Pierre-Alexandre Tremblay has been named general manager of the Jonquière Voyageurs in the LBJÉQ.

Daniel Bélisle will present his first literary work next February. The LBMQ president's book will be titled L'histoire d'un rêve (The Story of a Dream).

Patrick Carpentier represented Quebec with distinction at the most recent annual conference on the history of Canadian baseball. The event took place in St. Marys, Ontario.

On November 19, Mr. Claude Raymond will be honored at the Podium Montréal gala. He is receiving this recognition for his contribution to the development and promotion of sports in Montreal.

Raphaël Pelletier will return to the Winnipeg Goldeyes. He will begin his second season in Manitoba in 2027.

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