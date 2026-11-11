Alouettes Defensive Lineman Honored

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund Wins the Tom Pate Trophy

A well-deserved honor for a Montreal Alouettes player just days before the Grey Cup. Defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund received the Tom Pate Trophy, the CFL Players' Association (CFLPA) announced on the sidelines of the championship game festivities.

This trophy is awarded by the players themselves. It honors an athlete who stands out for his sportsmanship and his contribution to his team, his community, and the Players' Association.

The Berglund Bridge: At the Heart of His Commitment

Adeyemi-Berglund's involvement centers primarily on The Berglund Bridge, an organization he founded himself. Its mission is to create opportunities for youth and support families through football, mentoring, food security, and various local projects.

Among its initiatives are a holiday food drive, the Holiday Harvest Drive, and a youth soccer camp called Bridge the Gap. He also visits schools and leads community fitness training sessions.

AJLCF President Solomon Elimimian praised a player who perfectly embodies the award's values, highlighting the lasting impact of his organization on the community.

This is great news for the Alouettes, who will face the Edmonton Elks on Sunday in Calgary for the 113th Grey Cup.

Source: RDS, CFL Players' Association.

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