VIDEO: The Bell Centre gives Carey Price a HUGE ovation

Last night, Carey Price was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame. The goaltender was recognized for what has been a great career.

A career in which he won everything… except the Stanley Cup.

And tonight, for the occasion, Price stopped by the Bell Centre to be honored by the Canadiens. It was also an opportunity for the crowd to shower him with love.

And unsurprisingly, the fans turned out in force. The goaltender received a massive ovation when he stepped onto the ice.

They chanted “CAREY, CAREY, CAREY” for a long time… and even when Price tried to speak, the crowd continued to show him their love.

The Bell Centre gives Carey Price a four-minute standing ovation ❤️ https://t.co/0NzbRGjOpV — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 11, 2026

When Price was finally able to address the fans, he thanked them for their passion and for allowing him to be “their goalie” for 15 years. He also looked at the current team's players and told them that this is now their moment.

He seemed particularly emotional.

Finally, the goaltender was officially inducted into the organization's Hall of Fame. Shea Weber, who was in attendance tonight, unveiled the goaltender's plaque.

A beautiful moment.

Needless to say, for the active players, this is a truly inspiring moment. Seeing Price welcomed as such a legend upon his return to the city is sure to motivate the team.

Perhaps in a few years, it will be their turn to be honored in this way.

Overtime

Ironically, while Price was showered with an immense amount of love in Montreal tonight, Connor Hellebuyck was treated like a true pariah upon his return to Winnipeg.

Loyalty is something fans appreciate. And this is a great example of that.