VIDEO: Connor Hellebuyck Gets Humiliated in Winnipeg

It's a big day in Winnipeg!

Connor Hellebuyck is making his return to the Jets' home arena after being traded to the Devils in recent weeks.

We know he won't be playing, though. But that didn't stop Jets fans from giving him a welcome he'll likely remember for a very, very long time.

Jets fans (much like Sens fans when Brady Tkachuk returned to Ottawa) were ready for the occasion. And they didn't hold back when it came to creating signs that speak for themselves:

In the crease or not, @nhljets fans aren't holding back tonight ☠️ https://t.co/x4ixSqOlnW — BarDown (@BarDown) November 10, 2026

Clearly, Jets fans were eager to give their former goalie a hard time.

Because as soon as the Devils took the ice for warm-ups, the fans started booing… and it got 100 times more intense when they saw Hellebuyck step onto the ice.

Oh, and we also heard several of them shouting that the goalie is terrible.

It makes for quite a show.

Quite the Winnipeg reaction when Connor Hellebuyck steps onto the ice for the first time as an opponent. https://t.co/knrp42H6Cw — Dave Minuk (@ICdave) November 10, 2026

More than a few fans showed up to let Connor Hellebuyck hear it during warm-ups https://t.co/ak0St6SwBp — JetsHub (@JetsHubYT) November 10, 2026

I don't know what Hellebuyck was expecting for his return to Winnipeg.

He said earlier today that he hopes the fans will be able to forgive him when he retires and that he won't be seen as a guy who abandoned his team.

News flash: the damage is already done, Connor. And now that it's come to this, it's up to you to deal with it…



Overtime

It happened in Ottawa, and it happened in Winnipeg too: goalie jerseys were thrown onto the ice during warmups.

And again… that's no surprise!