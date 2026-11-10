Tribute video: Here are all the players who congratulated Carey Price tonight

Tonight, Carey Price was honored at the Bell Centre. The goaltender received a standing ovation… and was officially inducted into the organization's Ring of Honor.

It was a truly beautiful moment.

And the Canadiens, as always, pulled out all the stops for the occasion. The video highlighting his career, the trophies on the ice, and the unveiling of his name in the Ring of Honor were all executed beautifully.

And on top of all that, the Habs prepared a video in which numerous players from the league—both current and former—congratulated Price on his career.

Brendan Gallagher, Phillip Danault, Bob Gainey, Andrei Markov, Nick Suzuki, P.K. Subban, Jake Evans, Mike Matheson, Guy Carbonneau, Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson, Jeff Petry, Roberto Luongo, Marc-André Fleury, Alex Ovechkin, and Sidney Crosby all took a few moments to record a short message for the goaltender.

An exceptional goalie, teammate, father, and person A Hall of Fame goalie, teammate, father, and person #GoHabsGo | @CP0031 https://t.co/1AyLwlythw — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 11, 2026

Unsurprisingly, many of these players are former teammates of Price. The only exceptions, in fact, are Gainey (the GM who drafted him), Carbonneau (who coached him in Montreal), Fleury, and Ovechkin.

Matheson, in fact, never played with Price, but they were both part of the Canadiens organization at the same time. Luongo and Crosby, meanwhile, played alongside Price on the international stage.

Unsurprisingly, Subban notably stole the show. The two were very close while they were teammates in Montreal, and as you may recall, Price even stopped by the Bell Centre when Subban was honored in 2023.

And Brendan Gallagher, who left the team last summer, still found a way to take part in the ceremony to honor a guy he played alongside for many, many years in the city. That, too, made for a beautiful moment.

In a Nutshell

– Another big name to honor Price, hehe.

Martin Matte is here! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/3KY77ZsPnp — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 11, 2026

– Interesting.

Frank Seravalli—Oilers NOW—Kucherov | The Tampa Bay Lightning have made it abundantly clear to every team that's called and to Kucherov's camp that this is a player who will not be traded now, will not be traded before the deadline, and is their guy until he isn't—which means through June 30. – 11/9 #GoBolts #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 10, 2026

– Well deserved.