“This is your moment”: Here’s Carey Price’s message to this year’s CH team

Félix Forget
&#8220;This is your moment&#8221;: Here&#8217;s Carey Price&#8217;s message to this year&#8217;s CH team
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

It's official: Carey Price is now a member of the Canadiens' Ring of Honor. After being inducted into the Hall of Fame last night, he was able to soak up the fans' love at the Bell Centre tonight.

The fans gave him a massive ovation that lasted several minutes.

During his speech, Price obviously thanked the crowd… but he also took a few moments to address the current roster.

The goaltender, speaking to “the boys,” mentioned that this was now their time and that they should make the most of it.

Price is in a good position to know what it means to be a Canadiens player, after all. Those words must have resonated.

That said, Price also spoke with the team earlier in the day. Pierre Houde and Marc Denis, who interviewed him today, asked him what he had said to the current players.

Price told the team that he sees an exciting team on the ice and that he envies the position they're currently in. He also told them that he's rooting for them and wishes them the best.

That's classic Carey.

It's safe to say that Price, who has never had the luxury of playing alongside a dominant offensive team, must be thinking that he could have accomplished great things with such a group. He'll never say it publicly, of course, but it's understandable that he might be a little envious of the current squad.

But as he said on the ice before the game, it's now these guys' turn to represent the Canadiens. We'll see if they're able to take the team all the way in the coming years.


In Brief

– Interesting.

– Oh, really?

– Few scouts at the Bell Centre tonight.

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