The Padres are interested in Tarik Skubal

The free-agent market is open. It's been slow so far.

Will the GM meeting, which kicks off today, change things? It'll help, at any rate.

After all, it's often at meetings like this that discussions really take off, since the big names in baseball are in attendance.

There won't be any major signings in the short term. That said, it will get talks moving and generate interest.

Of course, Scott Boras will be talking about his biggest client, who is currently a free agent: Tarik Skubal.

He's expected to sign before the lockout.

According to Jon Morosi, the San Diego Padres—who have new owners—have expressed interest in Tarik Skubal.

They're looking for pitchers and clearly intend to explore their options among the top available players.

To be more specific: The Padres, under new ownership, have already expressed interest in Tarik Skubal. https://t.co/6GO5UiVhwo — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 10, 2026

I'm not surprised that the Padres, under new leadership, want to test the waters. It makes sense, actually.

But do I expect him to sign with them? No.

In reality, Peter Seidler took the club to another (financial) level before his passing. But I don't think his successors will be able to do the same.

Signing Skubal seems unlikely. But why not send a message that anything is possible, despite everything, by getting involved in the negotiations?

I still believe the Mets and the Dodgers are the favorites in this race. And if they had a GM, I'd put the Angels in the mix, too.

Stay tuned.

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