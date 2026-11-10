The Maple Leafs are unable to call up top prospects from the AHL

Want to hear a good one?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are unable to call up certain AHL prospects because of the Kirill Marchenko trade. And this is despite the fact that they currently have room under the salary cap.

You read that right.

In fact, as Nicolas Cloutier explains in an article on the TVA Sports website, a team must comply with a limit on its future salary commitments.

Basically, a team's current payroll cannot exceed 110% of the current salary cap ($104 million) looking ahead to the 2027–2028 season. Marchenko's big contract, which takes effect next year, is therefore a game-changer.

The Maple Leafs cannot call up some of their top prospects due to an obscure rule that had jeopardized Kirill Marchenko's arrival in Toronto. A rather convoluted accounting fiasco when you consider MLSE's unlimited resources… https://t.co/BDGiYXtH5F — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 10, 2026

Is it easy to understand? Not necessarily, no. Basically, players currently in the NHL must not have a cap hit exceeding $114.4 million in 2027–2028.

But it's not my job—or yours—to worry about that. It's the job of the Maple Leafs' front office, who weren't able to get their finances in order when they made the trade with the Blue Jackets.

The result? Even though they currently have room to call up a prospect from the Marlies, they can't do it because of the amounts already committed for next year.

So it's ridiculous. And it's poor management.

Several teams have handed out big contracts a year in advance. And yet, they're still able to call up players right now, without worrying about next season.

But the Maple Leafs? They're limited.

Calling up young defensemen from the AHL could help the Ontario club. But even though the club has the cap space this year to do so, it won't have the cap space next year to do it right now.

Complicated? Yes. Ridiculous? Also.

In Brief

– Read this.

NEW for @TheAthletic,

Thoughts on next year's potential Hall of Fame class, why Ovechkin likely has to wait, did the Canadiens ever get a trade offer for Carey Price that made them blink? And Jim Nill on what's ahead for the Stars. Free to read ⤵️

https://t.co/3b51WYCm8i — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 10, 2026

– Yes.

The Bell Centre will be ELECTRIC tonight as the #GoHabsGo honor Carey Price! 🔥 #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @EricEngels https://t.co/5G9DMQWeSi — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 10, 2026

– Hehe.

Here's a look ahead at New Jersey Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck's reaction every time Jake Allen lets in a goal tonight against Winnipeg. #NJDevils #GoJetsGo https://t.co/wNkcSbVTBr — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) November 10, 2026

– Official.