The Dolphins lose their quarterback

Malik Willis Placed on the Injured Reserve List

Injuries continue to pile up for the Miami Dolphins. The team placed its starting quarterback, Malik Willis, on the injured reserve list on Tuesday due to a groin injury, in addition to losing one of its best defensive players for the rest of the season, as reported by RDS.

Willis had played through the pain during Sunday's loss, but the injury prevented him from performing at his usual level. His placement on the injured reserve list will force him to miss at least four games.

In his absence, Kyle McCord is expected to take the reins of the offense. The young quarterback was acquired from the Green Bay Packers last summer.

Things are looking grim in Miami. With a 1-7 record, the Dolphins sit in 30th place in the NFL, ahead of only the Tennessee Titans (1-7) and the Los Angeles Chargers (0-8). The loss of Willis could push them closer to the bottom of the standings, which would give them the first overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Zach Sieler is out for the season

The other piece of bad news has even more serious consequences. Defensive line veteran Zach Sieler tore his biceps during the 19-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. He will need surgery, and his season is over. The expected recovery time is five to six months.

The injury occurred during the very first defensive series of the game. Sieler played the entire game nonetheless, managing to put pressure on quarterback Jared Goff and record a tackle. His performance helped the Dolphins' defense contain the Lions' offense, even though the team lost.

The 31-year-old is in his eighth season with Miami. He had recorded 24 tackles so far this season—including seven for loss—as well as two quarterback sacks.

His loss goes far beyond the statistics. As team captain, Sieler is the only player over 30 on the NFL's youngest roster. Head coach Jeff Hafley praised his leadership in October, emphasizing just how valuable his presence was to the young players. Hafley added that he knew few people as good as him.

Without their starting quarterback or their defensive leader, the Dolphins will now have to rely on their young players to finish what promises to be a long season. For many of them, this will be an opportunity to prove they can be part of the team's future.

Sources

Created by humans, assisted by AI.