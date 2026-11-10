The Braves have no intention of trading Ronald Acuña Jr.

Somewhat surprisingly, rumors have begun circulating in recent weeks that the Atlanta Braves might trade their star player, Ronald Acuña Jr., during the offseason. Acuña Jr. has made it clear that he wants to stay with the Braves, but that he understands it's not entirely up to him.

There are reasons why trading the star outfielder would make sense for the Braves, but it appears that this will not happen after all and that the player's wish will be granted.

In fact, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Braves have no intention of trading Acuña Jr. this winter and will not engage in discussions with teams that inquire about his availability.

A trade involving Ronald Acuna Jr. this winter is considered highly unlikely, as I mentioned on MLB Network just a few moments ago. Acuna is entering the final guaranteed year of his contract with the Braves, who hold a club option for 2028. I've heard that the Braves have no intention of trading Acuna and will not contact teams if they inquire.

The 28-year-old will therefore have the opportunity to prove to the organization that he can still be one of the best players in Major League Baseball—but more importantly, that he can be one of the best during the postseason. Because in 2026, Acuña posted an OPS below .800 and was disastrous in October.

Further to this: I have heard the Braves have no interest in trading Acuña and will not engage with teams if they inquire. https://t.co/YGoNY5G6w5 — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 9, 2026

Acuña was named the National League MVP in 2023 after a historic season that included 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases. But since then, it's been a slump.

In recent years, he has undergone surgeries to repair anterior cruciate ligament tears in both knees and has had to deal with recurring lower-body issues. These health problems have limited him to 251 games since the start of the 2024 season.

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