Confirmed: Giancarlo Stanton will be at Yankees spring training

Will the New York Yankees use Giancarlo Stanton in 2027?

Logically, we didn't expect the Yankees to cut him this winter. After all, no one is going to take on his contract.

The Yankees still have one year left on his contract and owe him $15 million.

The most logical solution has always been for the Yankees to bring him to spring training to see what he's still capable of.

And that's exactly what's going to happen.

According to Brian Cashman, the Yankees plan to evaluate him at the 2027 spring training camp to determine his future.

Brian Cashman told reporters that Giancarlo Stanton will be back with the Yankees next season and will be in Spring Training. Stanton had only 96 plate appearances in 24 games last season. pic.twitter.com/apHD51WJom — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 10, 2026

If Stanton is healthy and able to perform, all the better. But if he's run out of gas, he could be cut without any problem.

But it makes sense that before paying him to sit on the bench, the front office in New York will want to see if he can make a difference.

Even if he's no longer the player he used to be due to his many injuries, he could still have a role if he's healthy in 2027.

He wouldn't have to play every day, which would open the door for Aaron Judge to play more often as the designated hitter.

I imagine that Stanton, who undoubtedly wants to win a World Series ring before his career ends, will give it his all to prepare for 2027, which will surely be his last year in the majors.

To be continued in due course.

PMLB

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The Mets will meet with Tarik Skubal next week:https://t.co/jUrImo58PS — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) November 10, 2026

J.P. Crawford is moving on.

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Atkins added that he told Santander he thinks he should apologize — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) November 10, 2026

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Rangers column: If the Rangers trade Corey Seager, where are the likely destinations? We've got you covered right here. One thing to keep in mind: This must be a baseball trade, first and foremost. https://t.co/CShhrl9YOm — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) November 10, 2026

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