Transactions: Things Could Move Quickly This Week

Usually, at this time of year, things are relatively quiet in the world of baseball. But with the threat of a lockout hanging over MLB, we expect things to move faster than usual.

And perhaps as early as this week. In fact, from November 10 to 12—that is, from tomorrow (Tuesday) through Thursday—several executives from teams in the Manfred era will gather in Las Vegas for the General Managers Meetings.

MLB team officials have told me in recent days that their trade discussions are further along than is typical at this point in November. The GM Meetings are often a venue for preliminary talks, but it wouldn't surprise me if there's a deal or two this week.@MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 8, 2026

And according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, this year's meetings could be even more significant than in the past and could influence how certain franchises approach the offseason.

MLB team executives have told me in recent days that their trade talks are more advanced than usual at this stage in November. The GM Meetings are often a venue for preliminary discussions, but it wouldn't be surprising if one or two trades were made this week.

It's unclear which trade talks are further along than others right now, but it's worth noting that things could start moving in the coming days.

I'm hearing that MLB trade candidates with one year of control remaining—Logan Gilbert, Steven Kwan, Joe Ryan, Sandy Alcántara, and others—are unlikely to be traded for prospects this month, because teams aren't sure what kind of 2027 season to expect. However, sources say pending free agents… — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 8, 2026

That doesn't mean, however, that all trade candidates will be traded, as the current uncertainty is also having the opposite effect, according to Morosi.

I'm hearing that trade candidates with one year of control remaining—such as Logan Gilbert, Steven Kwan, Joe Ryan, and Sandy Alcantara—are unlikely to be traded for prospects this month, as teams don't yet know what kind of 2027 season to expect. However, sources indicate that future free agents could be traded against one another to balance the risk.

Stay tuned this week.

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