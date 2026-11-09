Scott Arniel Slams Connor Hellebuyck: “He let us down”

Scott Arniel isn't happy. Really not happy.

The Winnipeg Jets' head coach clearly didn't appreciate the New Jersey Devils' decision not to put Connor Hellebuyck in net tomorrow night for his return to Winnipeg.

And let's just say the Jets' coach didn't mince words when it came to his former goaltender.

Arniel notably claimed that Hellebuyck had “abandoned” the Jets—and let's face it, that's not exactly the kind of comment you hear every day from a coach about a former player.

But Arniel clearly had a lot on his mind. According to him, Tuesday's game would have been the perfect opportunity to finally put this chapter behind them… but the Devils' decision won't allow that to happen.

Yikes.

#NHLJets Scott Arniel has plenty to say about New Jersey's decision NOT to have Connor Hellebuyck face his old team. He mentions that the former goaltender “gave up on us” and that playing on Tuesday “would have put closure on it. This doesn't. It would be nice to finally be done with this.” — Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) November 9, 2026

It's understandable that not seeing Hellebuyck in net tomorrow night is a bit of a disappointment in itself for Arniel.

And that's understandable: it was a rather special homecoming for the goaltender, who spent several seasons in Winnipeg before heading to New Jersey. He asked to be traded, which is why the Jets' head coach feels the goaltender abandoned his former team.

It must have been a bit of the same thing in Ottawa with Brady Tkachuk…

Except that the reunion between the goalie and his former fans won't happen as planned after all, unlike Brady's reunion with the fans in Ottawa.

And if anyone still had any doubts about Scott Arniel's feelings toward his former goalie, his comment about the goalie “abandoning” the Jets certainly sets the record straight.

The relationship doesn't seem to have ended on good terms… and it shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise that this is the case either.

In a Nutshell

– Yeah.

🤔 Before 4:00 p.m.—and for several weeks now—there's been a lot of uncertainty about the future of the #CFMTL. Keep in mind, though, that there will still be plenty of uncertainty after 4:00 p.m. It'll just be a different kind. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 9, 2026

– It's up to you to answer that.

Does Carey Price deserve to have his jersey retired? https://t.co/9kRFH8km9F — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 9, 2026

– Well done.

CAPTAIN LAURA!🔥 #Women'sWorldChampionship

Canada's 10th goal of the game, and Stacey's first of the tournament!😎 https://t.co/KRsNxhRIri — RDS (@RDSca) November 9, 2026

– Oh.