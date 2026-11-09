Proof that the Devils think we’re idiots

Hey, man.

In the name of victory, the New Jersey Devils decided not to send Connor Hellebuyck into the fray. And now, everyone's pretty damn upset—and rightly so.

As for the Jets, they've grabbed some popcorn and are watching the show.

Everyone's still talking about last night's big win, right? — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 9, 2026

Except that when a team comes up with an excuse like that (possibly to hide the fact that the goalie didn't want to play and will be hiding in the team's locker room during the game), it opens the door to criticism.

For example?

In the name of victory, the Devils decided to start Jake Allen, who has 11 career losses (a career high against a single team) and a career “save percentage” of .884 against the Jets.

And for the Devils, that's supposed to increase their chances of winning. Hellebuyck, on the other hand, is off to a red-hot start this season.

This might make a little more sense if Jake Allen—who is very capable—didn't have 11 losses against the Jets in regulation… The most against any team in the league for him #notreallyanalytics — Ray Ferraro (@rayferraro21) November 9, 2026

If the Devils had said they wanted to have the best week possible, the explanation would have made more sense. It would have been just as cowardly a move, but the team would have had the decency not to treat us like a bunch of dumbass*es.

After all, on Thursday and Saturday, the Devils will face off against the Capitals. Saving Hellebuyck for those two games makes perfect sense, and not playing him on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday also makes sense.

After all, he missed training camp. He needs to be eased back in a bit.

But instead of giving a logical reason, the Devils chose to mess with everyone's heads. The result? Hellebuyck (who's set to explain himself tomorrow morning) and the club are at the center of a huge wave of criticism.

In Brief

– Note:

Samuel Montembeault was the first to take the ice this morning, accompanied by goaltending coach Marco Marciano. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Montembeault #NHL https://t.co/2g74mIipo6 — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 9, 2026

I really like what I'm seeing from Samuel Montembeault today, compared to last week. He's clearly gotten faster and seems much more comfortable moving around the ice. It wouldn't be surprising to see him return to the Laval Rocket to play two or three games there in order to get back into top physical shape. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Montembeault #NHL — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 9, 2026

– Really?

👀 Joey Saputo will meet with the media to discuss the future of the #CFMTL. The press conference will take place at 4:00 p.m. today and is organized by National. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 9, 2026

– Must-read.

Lately, Arber Xhekaj has been showing more and more just how comfortable he's become in the role he struggled so much to master last season. @EricEngels has the story. https://t.co/QG3hD3Bvk9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 9, 2026

– Toronto FC changes coaches.