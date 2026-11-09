Proof that the Devils think we’re idiots

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Proof that the Devils think we&#8217;re idiots
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Hey, man.

In the name of victory, the New Jersey Devils decided not to send Connor Hellebuyck into the fray. And now, everyone's pretty damn upset—and rightly so.

As for the Jets, they've grabbed some popcorn and are watching the show.

Except that when a team comes up with an excuse like that (possibly to hide the fact that the goalie didn't want to play and will be hiding in the team's locker room during the game), it opens the door to criticism.

For example?

In the name of victory, the Devils decided to start Jake Allen, who has 11 career losses (a career high against a single team) and a career “save percentage” of .884 against the Jets.

And for the Devils, that's supposed to increase their chances of winning. Hellebuyck, on the other hand, is off to a red-hot start this season.

If the Devils had said they wanted to have the best week possible, the explanation would have made more sense. It would have been just as cowardly a move, but the team would have had the decency not to treat us like a bunch of dumbass*es.

After all, on Thursday and Saturday, the Devils will face off against the Capitals. Saving Hellebuyck for those two games makes perfect sense, and not playing him on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday also makes sense.

After all, he missed training camp. He needs to be eased back in a bit.

But instead of giving a logical reason, the Devils chose to mess with everyone's heads. The result? Hellebuyck (who's set to explain himself tomorrow morning) and the club are at the center of a huge wave of criticism.


In Brief

– Note:

– Really?

– Must-read.

– Toronto FC changes coaches.

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