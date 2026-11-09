Change for the Cubs: Tarik Skubal Will Be Too Expensive

In recent weeks, Tarik Skubal's name has been linked to the Cubs.

That makes perfect sense, considering that the top-tier pitcher would fill a glaring need in the Windy City.

But would the Cubs be willing to spend enough to sign Skubal? That has always been the number one question in this situation.

And now, according to Sahadev Sharma, who covers the Cubs for The Athletic, don't expect the team to put the necessary money on the table to sign him.

Cubs will be very active in trying to address their rotation, but don't expect them to enter the Tarik Skubal bidding war. https://t.co/DE5DybnGrG — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) November 9, 2026

The situation has changed since the reporter, last month, had left the door open for the Cubs to meet the asking price.

But sometimes, situations evolve. That's normal.

Yeah, sometimes when you're reporting on things, you get more information. Would you prefer that I not share that? — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) November 9, 2026

We can infer that the asking prices are likely higher than the Cubs' projections from October.

The Cubs have never been known for splurging, despite their big-market status. Alex Bregman ($175 million last year) is the exception that proves the rule.

But since they need help in the rotation, it seems likely that quite a few players will be on the market as free agents.

Skubal isn't the only name available, of course.

This also confirms that the Dodgers and the Mets—the two teams that spend the most in the league—have a good chance of signing Skubal.

The Mets are desperate… and the Dodgers are the Dodgers. They can't be ruled out of the race that easily.

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