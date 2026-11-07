“The CH players left money on the table to acquire Nikita Kucherov”

Nikita Kucherov has no intention of playing for the Lightning in 2027–28. And of course, ever since we learned this, people have been wondering where he might end up.

And given that many people are linking the Canadiens to this situation, it's grabbing people's attention around town.

We suspect that if Kucherov comes to town, it could cost quite a bit. Even if Tony Marinaro is right and the annual salary is less than $20 million, Kucherov would likely earn significantly more than the team's current highest-paid player, Noah Dobson ($9.5 million per year).

But in reality, as Brian Wilde points out, it's for opportunities like this that the Canadiens' players have left money on the table. They didn't do it out of the goodness of their hearts—they did it so that Kent Hughes would be able to land a big name like Kucherov.

And the Russian forward would be quite the gift to the current core.

“All these guys on the Canadiens who took sweetheart deals for the organization—they didn't do it so Geoff Molson could line his own pockets. They did it so the team would have cap space to go after Nikita Kucherov” – @BWildeMTL #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro https://t.co/Fu5nqc3XiX — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 7, 2026

We know that sooner or later, the Habs' current core will demand a pay raise. Starting in 2030, those pay raises will start coming… which should create a certain sense of urgency in Montreal.

That doesn't mean Kent Hughes has to go all-in right now—we're on the same page there. But continuing to let the opportunity pass also comes with a risk: the guys who signed at a discount to help the GM land a big name might regret it if that big name never materializes.

The Kucherov case is the one everyone's talking about, given that he's available and clearly interested in Montreal. But whether it's Kuch or someone else (Connor McDavid, for example), it's safe to say that the current front office's big move will eventually have to materialize.

The players have done their part; now it's up to management to do theirs. And let's just say that signing Kucherov would be a great way to make that happen.

In Brief

– The Rocket (and Luke Mittelstadt) continue to perform well.

The Rocket completed a sweep of the Cleveland Monsters this weekend at Place Bell with a 4-2 win and now sit in 2nd place in the conference with a 10-3-1 record. Luke Mittelstadt added two assists to his tally and remains the AHL's leading scorer with 18 points. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 7, 2026

– That's right.

You never know what you'll get from a Canadiens game this season https://t.co/bLieUVF7wq — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 7, 2026

– Hey, guys!

Back to our regular Saturday night lineup Back to our regular Saturday night programming #GoHabsGo https://t.co/XeTd2L58Cn — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 7, 2026

– Artturi Lehkonen, the next Darren Raddysh?

Chris Johnston: I can tell you with certainty…Artturi Lehkonen would love to stay in Colorado; Darren Raddysh got to a point where…[Tampa] wasn't going to pay him what the market was…I think it could end up the same way for Lehkonen – Chris Johnston Show (11/5) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 7, 2026

– Good point, hehe.