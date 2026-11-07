Carey Price Praises Jacob Fowler (and the 2026-27 Canadiens)

Carey Price is currently in Toronto for his Hall of Fame induction. He will be officially inducted into the Hall on Monday, but he's taking part in the festivities in the meantime.

He was seen receiving his Hall of Fame ring this afternoon, and his plaque was also unveiled.

And this afternoon, Price also took a few minutes to chat with the media. He answered several questions, including a few about the 2026–27 Canadiens.

Naturally, Price was asked about Jacob Fowler, who is often compared to Price because of their similar styles and personalities. And #31 took the opportunity to sing the kid's praises.

He praised his “calm” play, his ability to read the game, his technique, and his mindset—all essential assets for success in Montreal.

“It took me a few months to fully realize it. Now that I'm here, it's really hitting me.” — Carey Price on being at the Hockey Hall of Fame ahead of his induction Listen ↓ #GoHabsGo

https://t.co/JQqW8qmuZ6 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 7, 2026

Price also admitted that he's a little jealous of the situation Fowler (and Jakub Dobes) find themselves in right now. He thinks it's cool to see the two young players get the chance to play for such a great team.

Because Price has noted on several occasions just how exciting he finds the 2026–27 Habs. He believes that this team is capable of achieving great things.

The #31 was also asked if he regrets not having had the chance to play for this group, to which he replied that the defense-oriented teams he played with in Montreal helped him look good. But it's clear that Price really likes what he's seeing from the current team.

And Fowler, in particular, received a generous dose of praise from one of the greats in the Canadiens' recent history.

Overtime

It's worth noting that Price also admitted that never having won the Stanley Cup still stings. He still considers himself lucky to have had the career he's had (in which, let's not forget, he won Olympic gold), but not having won the big trophy is something that's always on his mind.

He has, however, left the door open to returning to the world of hockey once his kids are a little older. Maybe as a coach, he could end up winning the Cup, you know…