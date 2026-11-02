Myles Straw Becomes a Free Agent | Eight Qualifying Offers

The Blue Jays had a decision to make by 5 p.m. tonight: they had to decide whether Myles Straw would become a free agent or not.

Basically, Straw had an $8 million club option for 2027. If the Blue Jays declined the option, Straw would become a free agent.

That's exactly what happened. Straw is therefore no longer a member of the team and is currently a free agent moving forward.

Because his option wasn't exercised, he'll receive $1.75 million (from the Guardians, as agreed upon in the trade two years ago) moving forward.

Basically, this doesn't mean the Blue Jays didn't want to keep him. What it means is that they didn't want to offer him that much money.

Straw is a highly regarded veteran in the locker room, and I wouldn't rule out the possibility that he'll sign a short, one-year contract to back up Brett Bateman in center field in 2027.

Myles Straw has been very open about how much he's enjoyed his time in Toronto, and he has many supporters within the Blue Jays organization after two years. Expect the two sides to likely stay in touch. Today's decision simply means Straw gets a $1.75 million buyout and becomes a free agent. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 2, 2026

Eight qualifying offers submitted

Eight Major League Baseball players received a $23.15 million qualifying offer from their teams.

Randy Arozarena, Seiya Suzuki, Brandon Lowe, Trevor Rogers, Adrian Morejon, David Bednar, Jake Bauers, and Ryan Jeffers each received one.

Eight players received the one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer today. The deadline to accept it is Nov. 17. Randy Arozarena (Mariners)

, Seiya Suzuki (Cubs)

, Brandon Lowe (Pirates)

, Trevor Rogers (Orioles)

, Adrian Morejon (Padres)

, David Bednar (Yankees)

, Jake Bauers (Brewers)… — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 2, 2026

Basically, this is a one-season contract offer that players have the right to accept or decline.

If they accept… it's a $23.15 million contract.

If they decline, their former team will receive a draft pick if they sign elsewhere. Will this still be in place under the next collective bargaining agreement?

To be eligible for such an offer, a free agent must never have received one before and must have spent the entire 2026 season with the same club. That's why Tarik Skubal isn't on the list.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was eligible to receive one, but the Yankees chose not to offer him one.

Let's see who signs. The players have 15 days to decide.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.