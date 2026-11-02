Jazz Chisholm and Disrespect for Authority

Good old Jazz Chisholm Jr. (yes, him again)!

There are some people who never stop making headlines—for better or worse—and our dear Jazz is one of them.

In the last few hours, an extraordinary anecdote about him has come to light. While he was a rookie with the Miami Marlins—during spring training, no less—he parked his car in the spot reserved for none other than Derek Jeter. In addition to being a baseball legend, Jeter was, at the time, the owner and CEO of the Marlins. Despite all that, the current New York Yankees player didn't see fit to park his car anywhere else. That takes some nerve, to say the least.

To justify himself, the player who just completed his seventh season in the majors said he didn't think Jeter was going to be in the office that day. What a lack of respect. Fascinating, though!

When Jazz Chisholm Jr. was a rookie with the Marlins, he parked in Derek Jeter's (owner and CEO at the time) parking spot during Spring Training . When asked why he felt it was okay to park in the owner's spot, he replied, “I don't think he's going to be here today.” (Via @JimBowdenGM) pic.twitter.com/d6wZzBttHY — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) October 31, 2026

That says a lot about him

Chisholm is polarizing. That's fine. That said, he always seems to end up on the wrong side of the spectrum. This story proves it yet again.

You can judge the quality of a person by their values. But what are Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s values? Okay, he might be a bit of a goofball off the field, but he should show discipline and seriousness at work—that is, on the field. Yet even there, that's not the case!

Remember, earlier in the season that just ended, the outfielder found himself on the field, in the middle of a game, with a lollipop in his mouth. As a fan, it's mind-boggling to witness such behavior. It's even worse for the veterans who played the game and wore the Yankees' uniform with honor and pride. Take Goose Gossage, for example—a Hall of Famer with 22 seasons in MLB, seven of which were with the Yankees. He didn't mince words when addressing the subject of this article, literally calling him a clown and adding that he was a disgrace to the Yankees. The worst part is that Gossage isn't wrong about any of this! He was even right to speak out against the situation, in order to deter other potential braggarts from acting this way.

Hall of Famer and Yankees legend Goose Gossage DID NOT mince words when talking about the Yankees team this season pic.twitter.com/rAqIZmryRl — The Yankee Report (@YankeeReport_) November 1, 2026

And that will say a lot about the team that signs him

Let's not forget: Chisholm is a free agent. He can sign wherever he pleases. However, let's be honest—no team that's even remotely serious will want to sign him.

In that regard, the Yankees have chosen not to make him a qualifying offer for next season. That speaks volumes.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. didn't receive a qualifying offer either. https://t.co/WFXU1DcAMF https://t.co/z2Zthp3AAS — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 2, 2026

He's a distraction, not a good influence on young people, and his play doesn't live up to his enormous talent.

He'll be 29 at the start of next season. Let's hope that turning 30 brings him the maturity he needs in all areas of his life. But hey…!

Created by humans, assisted by AI.