NFL: Here Are the 20 Players Who Could Be Traded by November 10

The countdown has begun

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. Teams have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, to complete trades. The website theScore has compiled a list of the 20 players who could change teams by then, taking into account their potential impact and the likelihood that they will be traded.

As reported by theScore, several star players appear on this list, on both offense and defense. Some teams in the midst of a rebuild could take this opportunity to stockpile draft picks, while Super Bowl contenders will be looking for the missing piece.

Unsurprisingly, Jonathan Taylor tops the list. The Indianapolis Colts have already traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, and the 27-year-old running back appears to be next in line. The site sees the Minnesota Vikings as the best destination for him.

Veterans and Young Talent

Veteran Khalil Mack of the Los Angeles Chargers comes in second. At 35, his sack totals have declined, but he still applies solid pressure on quarterbacks. Since his contract expires this season, he would represent minimal risk for a team like the Chicago Bears.

Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars rounds out the top three. After a brilliant rookie season, he no longer seems to fit into Liam Coen's offense. The longer the Jaguars wait, the more his value is likely to decline.

The Arizona Cardinals could also be looking to make trades, with safety Budda Baker and defensive end Josh Sweat among the top five. Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard follows in sixth place. The Titans have already traded Jeffery Simmons to the Bears.

Several other well-known names are on the list, including Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets, Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, and quarterback Kirk Cousins, also of the Raiders. The Jets have indicated, however, that they do not want to trade Wilson, despite interest from other teams. As for Cousins, a team looking for a short-term solution at quarterback might be tempted.

Colts wide receiver Josh Downs also appears on the list. He reportedly requested a trade, as his contract expires at the end of the season.

One name, however, could disappear from the market. Chargers linebacker Derwin James was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to a hamstring injury. He will miss at least four games.

With so many quality players potentially available, the next ten days could be particularly busy in the NFL.

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