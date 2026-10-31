Elly De La Cruz could be traded this winter: very likely

On the trade deadline, the Boston Red Sox called the Cincinnati Reds to discuss Elly De La Cruz.

In fact, it was more than that. The Boston club made a competitive offer to acquire the shortstop's services.

And even though the Reds obviously said no, it may still have opened a door.

Why? Because the Cincinnati Reds likely know that at some point, trading De La Cruz might become necessary.

The Ohio team tried to make him the highest-paid player in franchise history last year, but Scott Boras advised him to say no.

With three years left until free agency, the clock isn't ticking fast enough yet for the club to absolutely have to make a move. But Jim Bowden believes that, yes, it will be considered.

Asked Jim Bowden if the Reds would seriously consider trading Elly De La Cruz this offseason. “Absolutely I do. This kind of trade makes sense for the Reds and the Dodgers. The Dodgers need to be thinking about their next superstar player.” pic.twitter.com/03iNx2lHpk — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) October 30, 2026

That's pretty big news, huh?

By necessity, I think we'll have to keep an eye on the Boston Red Sox once again—a team that was interested in him a few months ago.

We can all agree that the team might have some assets to offer. It would likely start with Franklin Arias, baseball's No. 2 prospect, who plays shortstop, as it happens.

But whether it's Jaren Duran, Juan Valera (a top prospect on the mound), or other big names, Craig Breslow could be worth it.

One name that should interest Red Sox fans: Elly De La Cruz. The Red Sox showed fairly significant interest before the trade deadline. — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) October 31, 2026

And since the 2026 playoffs showed that Boston still has some work to do, I wouldn't be surprised to see the Red Sox pull off a blockbuster move, just like they did at the 2026 trade deadline.

It's a shame for the Reds, but the rumors will be flying during the offseason—even if there's no guarantee of a fresh start for EDLC.

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